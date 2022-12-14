Lili Reinhart Shares She "Shed a Few Tears" After Coming Home From Riverdale Set

Watch : Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!

Not all goodbyes are easy.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on The CW's Riverdale, shared that she got a bit emotional leaving the TV show's set as the series is coming to an end with the upcoming seventh season.

"Shed a few tears on my way home from work tonight," Lili wrote on her Dec. 13 Instagram Story. "It's overwhelming to think that an end is coming to our crazy little show."

Looking back on her journey with the drama series, which first aired in 2017, Lili shared she has fond feelings.

"I'm so grateful to be where I'm today," she continued. "I'm thankful for Riverdale, for my fans, for my dear Betty, and for the family I've made through this experience."

Back in May, The CW announced that Riverdale would be coming to a close. And since then, Lili has been thinking about what the future holds for her career. In an exclusive October interview with E! News, the 26-year-old revealed whether or not she would be up to do another TV show like Riverdale.