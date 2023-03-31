10 Under $100 Spring Sandals We're Wearing All Season Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The fashion trends for spring 2023 are in, and we're most excited about elevating our footwear game. We're stepping into spring with the most stylish pairs, and sandals are at the forefront of our minds. As the temperatures rise, what better shoe is there than a pair of slides or sandals to complete your outfit?
While you often can't go wrong with sandals for the warmer weather, there are a few trends to consider when picking up the perfect pair for the spring. While comfort and versatility are at the top of the checklist, it doesn't hurt to get playful and stylish with your kicks.
From strappy metallic designs and platform sandals to classic braided slip-ons and more, we rounded up our favorite sandals to get you in the spring spirit. Continue below to shop them all, from Charles & Keith, Amazon, H&M, Mango and beyond.
Braided Slides
Whether you're going to the beach or brunch, these braided slides from H&M are the stylish pair you need for spring and summer. The look comes in beige and light pink, for just $35!
Metallic Strappy Slide Sandals
We're here for all things metallic this spring, including our footwear. These metallic strappy slide sandals are the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. Pair the gold slides with a flowy midi dress for a dreamy spring look.
Strappy Padded Flatforms - Grey
Step out in style in these strappy padded flatform sandals. The grey shade makes them a super versatile look, and the platform sole adds comfort.
Braided Slides
This spring, we're expecting to see puffy and padded soles and silhouettes. Not only do they look super trendy, but they're so comfortable to walk around in. These braided slides from H&M have the perfect puffy look in a ton of colors.
Gabine Buckled Leather Slides - Black
Elevate your spring footwear game with these buckled leather slides from Charles & Keith. They look so luxurious in black and cream, but you can snag them for just $83. It's the kind of sandal you'll reach for for any occasion.
Women's Lisa Slide Sandals - A New Day™
These classic nude slide sandals are perfect for those days when you just don't know what to wear. The casual crisscross look has memory foam for added comfort.
Strappy Toe Ring Sandals - White
These strappy micro-heeled sandals are trendy and easy to walk in. They're comfy to walk in without sacrificing any style. Pair the look with flowy dresses or a casual "jeans and a cute top" outfit.
Women's Naomi Dress Sandal
This beautiful and comfy dress sandal is the perfect shoe to complete any fancy spring outfit. The embellished look comes in a bunch of shades, but we're obsessed with the light pink.
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Pim Knit Platform Sandal
Slip into these ultra-comfy Cushionaire platform sandals to take on your day. The simple and casual look is perfect for everyday wear. It has over 1,500 positive Amazon reviews, and comes in both black and taupe.
Leather Sandals With Straps
For a comfy, classy pair of sandals you can sport just about anywhere, these platform leather ones from Mango will do the trick. The sleek and simple design will look great paired with any outfit.
