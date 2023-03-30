Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Share Sweet Glimpse Inside Their Relationship

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker may have started the next CouplesTok trend.
The pair recently gave their followers same insight into the nearly one-year relationship, holding a TikTok Q&A. But there was one major twist: instead of answering fan questions they answered one another's on the spot.
Landon kicked off the March 29 video by showing off his and Charli's matching metallic manicure before asking, "Okay, Charli, name your favorite thing about me?"
"My favorite thing about Landon is how he's very gentle with his words," the D'Amelio Show star replied. "And if I say something about myself you say, 'Don't say that about my girlfriend.'"
Next it was Charli's turn to put her man in the hot seat posing the same question. Landon's answer? "I love how you have little kid tendencies like in a cute way," he quipped, "you're just like a baby."
The pair kept their lighthearted banter when quizzing one another on their respective least favorite foods. (For the Dancing with the Stars winner it's onions, while Landon is not a fan of tomatoes—but does like the sauce.)
However then Charli and Landon, both 19, really put one another in the hot seat, sharing the thing they find the grossest about what another.
And for Charli, she hit her boyfriend with a double whammy.
"Sometimes you don't wear deodorant and the fact you haven't trimmed your toenails in like a month," she explained. "You keep saying you're going to, then don't."
However, Landon kept things a bit more diplomatic, telling Charli, "You're not gross, you're a pretty little princess."
Charli and Landon first sparked romance rumors in June with a source at the time telling E! News that the pair was in the "early stages of dating." Since then, the two have been inseparable, packing on the PDA and getting to know one another's families.
In fact, earlier this month, the dancer revealed just how close she is to Landon's dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.
"His family is incredible and they're so supportive of what I do," Charli told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards March 4. "You know, I'm very close with my family as well, so it means a lot that we all spend a lot of time together. We always have so much fun."
And of course, Charli couldn't help but gush about her man himself, noting how supportive he is. She added, "Landon's so great. When I get home and I'm exhausted he's like, 'Here's some water. Let's get you some food.'"