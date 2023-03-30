Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Share Sweet Glimpse Inside Their Relationship

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Boyfriend Landon Barker Is "the One"

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker may have started the next CouplesTok trend.

The pair recently gave their followers same insight into the nearly one-year relationship, holding a TikTok Q&A. But there was one major twist: instead of answering fan questions they answered one another's on the spot.

Landon kicked off the March 29 video by showing off his and Charli's matching metallic manicure before asking, "Okay, Charli, name your favorite thing about me?"

"My favorite thing about Landon is how he's very gentle with his words," the D'Amelio Show star replied. "And if I say something about myself you say, 'Don't say that about my girlfriend.'"

Next it was Charli's turn to put her man in the hot seat posing the same question. Landon's answer? "I love how you have little kid tendencies like in a cute way," he quipped, "you're just like a baby."

The pair kept their lighthearted banter when quizzing one another on their respective least favorite foods. (For the Dancing with the Stars winner it's onions, while Landon is not a fan of tomatoes—but does like the sauce.)