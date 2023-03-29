Michael Sterling Vows to Win Eva Marcille Back After RHOA Alum Files for Divorce

Watch : Eva Marcille Talks Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Eva Marcille wants to divorce Michael Sterling, but he's not ready to call it quits on their relationship just yet.

On March 29, six days after the former cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta filed papers to end their four-year marriage, her husband issued a defiant statement to theJasmineBRAND website. "I am not going to lose my wife," he said. "I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being."

He added, "I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side."

Eva has not responded to Michael's comments. Regarding her divorce filing, she told People in comments published March 28, "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

The reality star shares sons Michael Todd, 4, and Maverick, 3, with Michael and is also a mom to daughter Marley Rae Sterling, 9, from a previous relationship.