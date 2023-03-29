Drew Barrymore Gets Her First Hot Flash With Jennifer Aniston by Her Side

There's a first time for everything, just ask Drew Barrymore.
The actress started experiencing her first hot flash during the March 27 episode of her eponymous talk show with guests Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler by her side.
"I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes," Drew said while removing her blazer and fanning herself. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash. Whoa!"
Jennifer then quipped, "Oh, I feel so honored," as she helped Drew loosen the bow on her blouse.
However, despite feeling hot and sweaty on-air, the talk show host kept calm and remained in good spirits. "I'm so sorry, do you feel this?" she asked Jennifer and Adam. "Or maybe I'm just that excited."
She sweetly added, "Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented."
The Charlie's Angels star couldn't help but point out the timing of her perimenopause hot flash, telling the Murder Mystery 2 actors that she recently discussed the topic.
While speaking with Gayle King during CBS Mornings' Facing Fertility series on March 22, Drew opened up about her experience with perimenopause—which refers to the time when the body starts making its natural transition to menopause.
"I realized that I was in perimenopause when I started having my period every two weeks," the 48-year-old shared. "One doctor also just told me this could last, in the worst-case scenario, 10 years. And I was like, I will never make it 10 years like this!"
"Well, I did!" Gayle, 68, chimed in, laughing. "It's true, it can last 10 years. I mean, the perimenopause doesn't last 10 years but they say by the time you're 50, there's definitely something going on."
The broadcast journalist added, "Not to get too graphic but when it first happens for a lot of people, it looked like a crime scene."
She also told Drew that feeling your body's temperature rise is a common symptom. "And then you can sometimes have dripping, drenching sweats," Gayle said. "I've been on the red carpet where photographers say, 'Gayle, are you OK?' I go, 'It's just a hot flash,' and they go, 'Oh, sorry, sorry, sorry.'"
While Drew admitted that it can sometimes be tough to speak up about menopause because it's often associated with old age, she hopes that the more people share their experiences, the less stigma will be around it.
"The more women in their 40s, 50s and 60s are looking so attractive, feeling so vibrant, living their best lives," she said. "The way menopause has been branded is, 'You're old, you're done.' That's not it."