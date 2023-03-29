Drew Barrymore Gets Her First Hot Flash With Jennifer Aniston by Her Side

Watch : Drew Barrymore Reunites "Ever After" Cast for 25th Anniversary

There's a first time for everything, just ask Drew Barrymore.

The actress started experiencing her first hot flash during the March 27 episode of her eponymous talk show with guests Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler by her side.

"I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes," Drew said while removing her blazer and fanning herself. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash. Whoa!"

Jennifer then quipped, "Oh, I feel so honored," as she helped Drew loosen the bow on her blouse.

However, despite feeling hot and sweaty on-air, the talk show host kept calm and remained in good spirits. "I'm so sorry, do you feel this?" she asked Jennifer and Adam. "Or maybe I'm just that excited."

She sweetly added, "Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented."

The Charlie's Angels star couldn't help but point out the timing of her perimenopause hot flash, telling the Murder Mystery 2 actors that she recently discussed the topic.