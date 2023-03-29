Why Andie MacDowell Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Gray Hair

Watch : Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell is hair for her grays.

The Groundhog Day actress recently revealed that she feels more like herself now she's let her hair go gray. In fact, she loves her new look so much she doesn't care what people think about her decision.

"How old do you think I look?" Andie told Katie Couric in a March 25 interview about shrugging off people's comments. "I'm going to be 65. What do you think I look, 75, just because I let my hair go gray? I don't care. I want to be old."

As she put it, "I'm tired of trying to be young. I don't want to be young, I've been young."

If anything, Andie explained that keeping up with her health, wellness and beauty practices is already time-consuming enough that she doesn't have the energy to be someone she's not.

"To be an older person trying to be young, what an effort," she noted. "I just can't keep up the charade! I can't!"