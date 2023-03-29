Why Andie MacDowell Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Gray Hair

Andie MacDowell is hair for her grays.
The Groundhog Day actress recently revealed that she feels more like herself now she's let her hair go gray. In fact, she loves her new look so much she doesn't care what people think about her decision.
"How old do you think I look?" Andie told Katie Couric in a March 25 interview about shrugging off people's comments. "I'm going to be 65. What do you think I look, 75, just because I let my hair go gray? I don't care. I want to be old."
As she put it, "I'm tired of trying to be young. I don't want to be young, I've been young."
If anything, Andie explained that keeping up with her health, wellness and beauty practices is already time-consuming enough that she doesn't have the energy to be someone she's not.
"To be an older person trying to be young, what an effort," she noted. "I just can't keep up the charade! I can't!"
The Four Weddings and a Funeral star has not only embraced her salt-and-pepper look but she said it's brought on a new confidence.
"As it was growing out, my eyes popped and the color of them looked a little different. My skin looked better," she shared. "It empowered me more. I felt more powerful and I felt more genuine and I felt more myself."
And Andie admitted that she's been wanting to go gray for quite some time but was talked out of it.
"It was something I wanted young, at a younger age, I thought that it would suit me," she said. "I thought it would look good on my face. And when it started growing out during COVID, I saw I was right.
Put simply, she added, "It looks good on me."
And while Andie is loving her signature hairstyle now, she's not afraid to switch it up later down the road. "Even though I may be portraying this person who is really comfortable in her skin or whatever, I don't know, in 10 years I might change my mind," she said. "I can't guarantee you. I can't tell you how I'm going to feel."
The great aspect of beauty, she said, is that "we have a lot of options."