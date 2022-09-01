Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Tia Mowry isn't confirming to society's idea of beauty, embracing her gray hairs, aging and all. "I am celebrating my uniqueness," she wrote. "I am celebrating who I am at every stage of my life."

By Alyssa Morin Sep 01, 2022 8:16 PMTags
BeautyTia MowryStyle Collective SkinStyle Collective BeautyE! Insider
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege

Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister.

The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s. 

"There are so many people on a daily basis that are not making it to the age where their hair starts to gray," she wrote in an essay for InStyle published on Aug. 31. "And so when I see my gray hair, it actually is a blessing because it means that, yes, I'm getting older and I'm still here."

She emphasized, "I don't take that lightly — I really, really don't."

"For the women who are struggling with going gray and getting older," the 44-year-old added, "the advice I would give is to start embracing or allowing your energy and the people in your space to be supportive."

photos
The Stars of Sister, Sister Then & Now

Having a support system is crucial, Tia noted, explaining that they will be there to champion you on your beauty journey.

"It's so important to focus on the people around you who are supporting you to grow old gracefully," she encouraged, "as opposed to those who don't."

Instagram

According to the Family Reunion star, there have been moments in her career where she felt pressured to look a certain way.

"When I was a child, I was surrounded by European standards," she revealed. "What society said beauty was, or what beauty was supposed to be, or what beauty looked like, is all based on that. So growing up, there were just no visuals or representation of someone who looked like me—Black girl with curly hair."

"That negative relationship with my hair went on for a very long time," she admitted, "until Instagram hit the scene in the 2010s. I started to see more girls like me."

She continued, "There was this amazing community of curly girls, and just Black women celebrating all the various textures and colors of their hair at every age. It changed my perspective on what beauty actually was and how it could be defined."

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden & More Stars

3

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

Later in life, when someone suggested Tia change herself for a role, she was confident enough to say no.

"Maybe about four or five years ago, I was working on a film, and someone on set told me, 'You really need to cover those gray hairs! Girls shouldn't be seen that way,'" she recalled. "And I said, 'No. I'm going to keep my gray hair. This is normal, this is what happens.'"

She continued, "Because at the end of the day, no matter what the trends are or what people tell me about how I should look, I define what beauty is for me. And for me, beauty is confidence, beauty is feeling good about yourself, beauty is embracing all of your flaws, and beauty is aging."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

"Now, it's a celebration," she put it simply. "I am celebrating my uniqueness, I am celebrating who I am at every stage of my life."

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden & More Stars

3

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

4

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died a Year Ago

5

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Ben Affleck Told Her in Wedding Speech