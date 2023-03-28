The Bachelor Announces Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

After a combined 46 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, creator Mike Fleiss is leaving the franchise behind. Find out what he said on his way out.

By Daniel Trainor Mar 28, 2023 7:50 PMTags
TVThe BachelorABCThe BacheloretteBachelor PadCelebritiesBachelor in ParadiseBachelor Nation
Watch: Bachelor Superfan Melanie Lynskey Calls Out Zach Shallcross

Can we steal you for a sec? We've got some big Bachelor Nation news.

On the heels of the season 27 finale of The Bachelor—during which Zach Shallcross got engaged to Kaity Biggar—creator Mike Fleiss announced he is parting ways with the franchise, according to Variety.

"First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity," Mike said in a statement to the outlet. "I wish them a long and happy life together."

"I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years," Mike continued. "They've found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightning in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue."

Mike will be replaced by a trio of new showrunners—Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner—all of whom have extensive histories within The Bachelor world.

photos
Bachelor Nation's Most Memorable Limo Entrances

Mike has worked on The Bachelor's 27 seasons since its premiere on ABC in March 2002. Plus, 19 seasons of The Bachelorette. And let's not forget about how the universe has also expanded with spinoffs Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise, the latter of which will return for season nine this summer.

During his Bachelor tenure, Mike faced his share of off-screen controversies. In July 2019, Mike's then-pregnant wife Lauren Fleiss accused him of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order. The couple settled a divorce later that same month, though they later reconciled in November 2019

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Season 20 of The Bachelorettestarring Bachelor season 27 fan favorite Charity Lawson and the first without its original creator at the helm—premieres June 26 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Sandoval Shares His Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

2

Why Justine Bateman Doesn't Care About Criticism Over Aging Naturally

3

Blac Chyna Shares Update on Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Tom Sandoval Shares His Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

2

Why Justine Bateman Doesn't Care About Criticism Over Aging Naturally

3

Blac Chyna Shares Update on Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian and Tyga

4

Julia Roberts Debuts Bangin' New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

5

Firefly Lane Trailer Teases Tully & Kate’s Emotional Reunion