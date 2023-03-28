The Bachelor Announces Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Watch : Bachelor Superfan Melanie Lynskey Calls Out Zach Shallcross

Can we steal you for a sec? We've got some big Bachelor Nation news.

On the heels of the season 27 finale of The Bachelor—during which Zach Shallcross got engaged to Kaity Biggar—creator Mike Fleiss announced he is parting ways with the franchise, according to Variety.

"First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity," Mike said in a statement to the outlet. "I wish them a long and happy life together."

"I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years," Mike continued. "They've found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightning in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue."

Mike will be replaced by a trio of new showrunners—Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner—all of whom have extensive histories within The Bachelor world.