The Bachelor Announces Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Can we steal you for a sec? We've got some big Bachelor Nation news.
On the heels of the season 27 finale of The Bachelor—during which Zach Shallcross got engaged to Kaity Biggar—creator Mike Fleiss announced he is parting ways with the franchise, according to Variety.
"First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity," Mike said in a statement to the outlet. "I wish them a long and happy life together."
"I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years," Mike continued. "They've found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightning in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue."
Mike will be replaced by a trio of new showrunners—Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner—all of whom have extensive histories within The Bachelor world.
Mike has worked on The Bachelor's 27 seasons since its premiere on ABC in March 2002. Plus, 19 seasons of The Bachelorette. And let's not forget about how the universe has also expanded with spinoffs Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise, the latter of which will return for season nine this summer.
During his Bachelor tenure, Mike faced his share of off-screen controversies. In July 2019, Mike's then-pregnant wife Lauren Fleiss accused him of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order. The couple settled a divorce later that same month, though they later reconciled in November 2019.
Season 20 of The Bachelorette—starring Bachelor season 27 fan favorite Charity Lawson and the first without its original creator at the helm—premieres June 26 on ABC.