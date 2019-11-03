Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss and his ex-wife Laura Fleiss announced on Sunday that they have reconciled, three months after they reportedly settled a divorce following what she called an "emotionally charged incident."

The pair's split had marked one of Bachelor Nation's biggest behind-the-scenes scandals, as it was accompanied by claims of domestic violence, which were later dropped.

"Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled," Mike tweeted. "I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage... Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation!"

"Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret," Laura wrote.

"However, I would like to correct the erroneous reporting that my husband intentionally tried to attack and hurt me," she continued. "That is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family and are working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost. I love @fleissmeister and our kids very much. We appreciate your support at this time."