Tom Brady Shares Glimpse Inside Beach Day With His 3 Kids and NFL BFFs

Tom Brady having fun in the sun with his family and friends? Sounds like a total touchdown.
The retired football player gave followers a glimpse into his recent beach outing, sharing a series of photos from his "beach day with the crew." So exactly which members of his squad were on-hand for the gathering? Tom's kids Jack, 15; Benjamin, 13; and Vivian, 10, were all spotted in the snaps as were some of his former teammates, including Blaine Gabbert, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.
The photos showed the group throwing the football, hanging out in a pool, jet skiing and wakeboarding. And as Tom noted in the March 28 Instagram post, he sported his "@bradybrand swimsuit always."
The outing with his kids comes just a week after his ex Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares Benjamin and Vivian, got candid about their October divorce for the first time. And the supermodel, 42, didn't just refute rumors that Tom's football career—he briefly retired in February 2022 before calling time on his NFL career a year later—was what ended their marriage. She also professed her continued support for the 45-year-old.
"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she told Vanity Fair for its April cover story released March 22. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."
The reason she says they broke up? "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," Gisele continued, echoing a sentiment she shared in their divorce announcement. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."
She added, "That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."
Still, Tom—who shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan—and Gisele have noted they will continue to work as a team to co-parent their children.
"We're not playing against each other," she added. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."