Tom Brady Shares Glimpse Inside Beach Day With His 3 Kids and NFL BFFs

Tom Brady having fun in the sun with his family and friends? Sounds like a total touchdown.

The retired football player gave followers a glimpse into his recent beach outing, sharing a series of photos from his "beach day with the crew." So exactly which members of his squad were on-hand for the gathering? Tom's kids Jack, 15; Benjamin, 13; and Vivian, 10, were all spotted in the snaps as were some of his former teammates, including Blaine Gabbert, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

The photos showed the group throwing the football, hanging out in a pool, jet skiing and wakeboarding. And as Tom noted in the March 28 Instagram post, he sported his "@bradybrand swimsuit always."

The outing with his kids comes just a week after his ex Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares Benjamin and Vivian, got candid about their October divorce for the first time. And the supermodel, 42, didn't just refute rumors that Tom's football career—he briefly retired in February 2022 before calling time on his NFL career a year later—was what ended their marriage. She also professed her continued support for the 45-year-old.