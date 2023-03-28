Kit Connor’s Fitness Transformation Will Stop Your Heart

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Kit Connor looks a little different than the last time you saw him at Truham Grammar.

The 19-year-old, who stars as the character Nick Nelson in Netflix's series Heartstopper, has turned heads with his incredible fitness transformation.

Not only did get fans get to see Kit's physique in a YouTube video shared by powerlifter Nathaniel Massiah March 26, but viewers also got a front-row seat to Nathaniel and Kit's training session together. Nathaniel noted in the title of the video that they were training for Kit's "next film." His upcoming projects include the films One of Us and A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, according to IMDb.

As seen in the footage, the duo worked out their chests, shoulders and triceps.

Kit pumped some iron and also pumped out some answers to questions that Heartstopper viewers might be burning to know.

In fact, Kit revealed that he got started in the gym due to his casting in Heartstopper, after he compared himself to the comic book character he portrays onscreen.