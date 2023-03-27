Grimes Shares Update on the Name of Her and Elon Musk's Daughter

Why, have you heard the name of Grimes and Elon Musk's daughter?
A little more than a year after welcoming the child—whom they'd named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk—the musician shared an update to the little one's moniker.
"She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that)," she tweeted on March 23, "curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."
The news of the name change came after Grimes posted a rare photo of her and Elon's baby girl. The picture showed the child sporting a red onesie and neon hair, matching her mom's ensemble and 'do in a side-by-side snap.
Next to the images, the artist wrote "Y" for her daughter and "C" for herself, referring to her birth name Claire Boucher. (She also told Vanity Fair in March 2022 that "C" is her nickname, standing for the speed of light).
Explaining her decision to share the snap of her daughter, Grimes wrote in a follow-up tweet, "(Normally we post her for her privacy but she's fairly unrecognizable here since she's channeling Goku or smthn)."
The "Oblivion" singer revealed to Vanity Fair that she and Elon welcomed a daughter via surrogate in December 2021. At the time, Grimes told the outlet the child's full name was Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and that they call her Y. However, the 35-year-old's recent tweet makes it seem that perhaps their baby is now referred to by just the latter.
Although, this may not come as a surprise to some of their followers. After all, Grimes and Elon also have a 2-year-old son named X Æ A-12, whom they call X for short.
However, Y and X aren't the Tesla CEO's only children. He is also the father of twins Griffin and Vivian, 18, as well as triplets Kai, Damian and Saxon, 17, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Justine Musk. Justine shared in a 2021 essay for Marie Claire that they had a son named Nevada, who died at 10 weeks old. According to court documents obtained by the New York Times, Elon also welcomed twins with Shivon Zillis in November 2021; however neither has directly confirmed the news to the public.
The revelation about daughter Y's name comes about a year after Grimes revealed she and Elon—who made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2018 before breaking up and getting back together—parted ways again.
"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha," she tweeted in March 2022 shortly after her Vanity Fair interview was published, "but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out."