Grimes Shares Update on the Name of Her and Elon Musk's Daughter

Why, have you heard the name of Grimes and Elon Musk's daughter?

A little more than a year after welcoming the child—whom they'd named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk—the musician shared an update to the little one's moniker.

"She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that)," she tweeted on March 23, "curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

The news of the name change came after Grimes posted a rare photo of her and Elon's baby girl. The picture showed the child sporting a red onesie and neon hair, matching her mom's ensemble and 'do in a side-by-side snap.

Next to the images, the artist wrote "Y" for her daughter and "C" for herself, referring to her birth name Claire Boucher. (She also told Vanity Fair in March 2022 that "C" is her nickname, standing for the speed of light).

Explaining her decision to share the snap of her daughter, Grimes wrote in a follow-up tweet, "(Normally we post her for her privacy but she's fairly unrecognizable here since she's channeling Goku or smthn)."