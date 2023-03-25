See Lady Gaga Dressed as Harley Quinn on Joker: Folie à Deux Film Set

Watch : See Lady Gaga Become Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Check out Lady Gaga's Poker Face Joker face.

On March 25, the pop star was photographed in costume as Harley Quinn on the set of Todd Phillips' upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to his 2019 movie Joker, in downtown Manhattan.

While escorted by men dressed as police officers down the steps of a courthouse, Gaga wore harlequin makeup and had her blond hair slicked back while sporting a frilly, red blazer over a black and white checkered top, black leather mini skirt and semi-sheer checkered tights.

Around them were background performers dressed as protestors, some in clown makeup and carrying signs that read, "Free Joker" and "Joker, marry me! XOXO" At one point, Gaga-as-Harley was seen gesturing toward them with a raised fist.

Gaga's first public appearance in costume as the DC supervillain's love interest and henchwoman comes more than a month after the A Star Is Born actress shared the first official look at herself in character on Instagram, without revealing her attire. In that image, she appears in a closeup, embracing Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his Oscar-winning role of Arthur Fleck / Joker.