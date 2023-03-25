See Lady Gaga Dressed as Harley Quinn on Joker: Folie à Deux Film Set

Check out Lady Gaga's
Poker Face Joker face.
On March 25, the pop star was photographed in costume as Harley Quinn on the set of Todd Phillips' upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to his 2019 movie Joker, in downtown Manhattan.
While escorted by men dressed as police officers down the steps of a courthouse, Gaga wore harlequin makeup and had her blond hair slicked back while sporting a frilly, red blazer over a black and white checkered top, black leather mini skirt and semi-sheer checkered tights.
Around them were background performers dressed as protestors, some in clown makeup and carrying signs that read, "Free Joker" and "Joker, marry me! XOXO" At one point, Gaga-as-Harley was seen gesturing toward them with a raised fist.
Gaga's first public appearance in costume as the DC supervillain's love interest and henchwoman comes more than a month after the A Star Is Born actress shared the first official look at herself in character on Instagram, without revealing her attire. In that image, she appears in a closeup, embracing Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his Oscar-winning role of Arthur Fleck / Joker.
This marks Gaga's biggest film role since she played Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 film House of Gucci.
Joker: Folie à Deux began filming in December. The movie also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz.
Plot details have not been revealed. In June 2022, the Hollywood Reporter quoted sources as saying that the film will be a musical, although studio Warner Bros. Pictures has not commented.
The film is set for release on Oct. 4, 2024.