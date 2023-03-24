Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Break Up: A Look Back at Their Family Moments

Watch : Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth To Divorce

It's no big little lie: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have called it quits.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair, 10-year-old son Tennessee, wrote on Instagram March 24. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Their statement continued, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time.".

News of the longtime couple's split comes two days before what would've been their 12th wedding anniversary.

Back in 2011, the duo tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held at Libbey Ranch—a country home then-owned by Reese—in Ojai, Calif. At the time, the Legally Blonde actress described herself as lucky in marrying someone who got along so well with her kids Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe, who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.