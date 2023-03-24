Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Break Up: A Look Back at Their Family Moments

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their decision to divorce after more than 11 years of marriage on March 24. Take a look back at family moments together.

Watch: Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth To Divorce

It's no big little lie: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have called it quits.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair, 10-year-old son Tennessee, wrote on Instagram March 24. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Their statement continued, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time.".

News of the longtime couple's split comes two days before what would've been their 12th wedding anniversary.

Back in 2011, the duo tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held at Libbey Ranch—a country home then-owned by Reese—in Ojai, Calif. At the time, the Legally Blonde actress described herself as lucky in marrying someone who got along so well with her kids Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe, who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe

 

photos
25 Fascinating Facts About Reese Witherspoon

"You know, somebody close to me once said, 'Oh, no man will ever accept your children.' And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life," she told Marie Claire. "I was determined to find somebody who would make that not true. And I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky, and he's wonderful. And so wonderful with the children. I'm very blessed."

Keep reading to see some of Reese and Jim's family moments throughout the years.

Family of Five
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Sing Premiere in 2016
Instagram
Valentine's Day Tribute
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Moment in 2019
Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
'Tis the Season
Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
"Adore You"
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Date Night at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Instagram
Feeling Festive
Instagram
Sing 2 Premiere in 2021
Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
"This Is Our TIme"
Instagram
Sending Love
Instagram
Getting Some R&R

