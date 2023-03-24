Ryan Dorsey Reveals What 7-Year-Old Son Josey Knows About His Late Mom Naya Rivera

Watch : How Ryan Dorsey & Son Keep Naya Rivera's Memory Alive

Ryan Dorsey is determined to keep Naya Rivera's memory alive for their son.

The 39-year-old actor, who shared son Josey, 7, with the late Glee star, recently got candid about the years following his ex-wife's tragic death from downing in July 2020 while on a boating trip with the then-four-year-old Josey. And it's an experience that the actor noted has sparked difficult conversations with Josey as he's gotten older.

"A lot of the kids find out what his Dad does for work. They'll also find out about his Mom, which is always something that's tough to navigate," Ryan—who guest stars on the March 26 episode of Magnum P.I.—said. "It's always a reminder of the obvious. Something that's never going to change is what happened and him having to deal with it daily. As he crosses these milestones as a kid growing up, kids talk about their Moms at school and dealing with his situation is very unique."

In the nearly three years since Naya's death, Josey has become increasingly inquisitive about learning more about his mom and what made her special.

"He's never going to forget his Mom," the Pitch actor shared. "He's interested in watching things and looking at her work one day. That stuff will speak for itself and he'll really get to appreciate the impact she had on people and how talented she was and who his Mom was on the outside, not just in his home life."