Reba McEntire Teases a Sinister Side in Big Sky Season 3 Trailer

Reba McEntire knows all about the lights going out in Georgia—but Montana, too?!

The country music superstar shows off her dark side in the trailer for season three of Big Sky, called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, premiering September 21 on ABC.

"Welcome to Montana," Reba says in the trailer. "A place where the horizon never ends. Full of friendly folk just trying to do right. But in the untamed wilderness, you never know what's going to be coming around the bend."

OK, Reba's just warning us to watch our step!

"One thing's for certain, once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again," Reba continues. "And you might not."

What the heck, Reba?

The Country Music Hall of Famer joins the cast as Sunny Brick, "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family," according to the network, "a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers."