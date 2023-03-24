Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Are Raising Eyebrows After Their Rumored Outing

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Self-Love Message on International Women's Day

When you're ready come and get this TikTok scoop.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik recently enjoyed a night out together in New York City, according to one social media user.

New York City restaurant hostess Klarissa Garcia shared in a March 23 video that she learned the pair was out together from a friend, who is also a hostess at a celebrity hot spot in the Big Apple. "We both work in restaurants that celebrities sometimes go to," she explained. "Tell me why she just sent me this f--king text message."

Klarissa then shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp exchange between her and her pal that recounted the alleged outing between Selena, 30, and Zayn, 30. The friend wrote, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

After receiving the text, Klarissa decided to see if the pair is friendly on Instagram. "I checked if they even followed each other and as you can see, Zayn only follows 18 people," she said. "Selena being one of them."