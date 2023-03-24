Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Are Raising Eyebrows After Their Rumored Outing

When you're ready come and get this TikTok scoop.
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik recently enjoyed a night out together in New York City, according to one social media user.
New York City restaurant hostess Klarissa Garcia shared in a March 23 video that she learned the pair was out together from a friend, who is also a hostess at a celebrity hot spot in the Big Apple. "We both work in restaurants that celebrities sometimes go to," she explained. "Tell me why she just sent me this f--king text message."
Klarissa then shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp exchange between her and her pal that recounted the alleged outing between Selena, 30, and Zayn, 30. The friend wrote, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."
After receiving the text, Klarissa decided to see if the pair is friendly on Instagram. "I checked if they even followed each other and as you can see, Zayn only follows 18 people," she said. "Selena being one of them."
Photos of their recent dinner outing have yet to surface. In addition, E! News has reached out to Selena and Zayn's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.
But the rumored sighting is the perfect pillowtalk for fans rooting for the musicians.
"Selena a cancer and Zayn a capricorn sister signs. I can see this happening," one TikTok user wrote in the comment section. Another follower added, "She's apparently always had a crush on him."
And the proof? All the way back in 2013, Selena was asked by Extra to share which member of One Direction she would pick for a kiss. Her answer? "Zayn," she said with a laugh. "I love all of them. I've met them. They're so sweet. They're really good guys."
That same year, she called him her favorite member of the boy band, telling Capital FM that it's because "he's cute."
But earlier this month, Selena got candid on her dating life, admitting she hasn't had much luck in the dating department. She was seen in a video lip-syncing to an audio track that said: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.'"
Selena went on to hint at her relationship status in the caption, writing, "Still out here lookin for him lol."
As for Zayn, he continues to co-parent his 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid after they broke up in 2021.