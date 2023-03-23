Pete Wentz Reflects on Struggle With Fame After Ashlee Simpson Divorce

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!

Pete Wentz is getting candid about the fall out that comes from fame.

The Fall Out Boy bassist recently recalled the low moments of his life following his and Ashlee Simpson's 2011 divorce after three years of marriage, noting that the public interest around this period in his life was difficult for him.

"My life had blown up completely," Pete explained during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe published March 23. "I got divorced, realized I didn't really like how famous I was. Didn't love who I was."

And looking back at the way the group was hounded by photographers following their rise to stardom in the mid-aughts—specifically recalling an incident at producer Neal Avron's house ahead of the release of their fourth studio album Folie à Deux—Pete shared he was glad when the band went on hiatus the following year.

"It's weird to look back on now," he told Zane. "Paparazzi broke down Neal's gate to his house when we were working on Folie. It was like that degree of chaos… I think that, for me, I needed to take time to just become a real person. I didn't like any of that."