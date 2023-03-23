Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Trailer Reveals the Most High-Stakes Love Story Yet

It's time for a royal awakening.
In the March 23 trailer for Netflix's Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Charlotte (India Amarteifio) is confused about why she, of all people, has been chosen to ascend to the throne.
"There is reason they wanted me," she asks her brother Adolphus (Tunji Kasim). "Why me?"
Adolphus attempts to be realistic about the situation, telling his sister, "Charlotte, there are worse fates than marrying the King of England."
We wouldn't be so sure, Adolphus.
"It is time we were united as a society," Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) tells her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. "You will make babies. As many babies as possible for my son."
She's not wasting any time.
After Charlotte and King George (Corey Mylchreest) have a very awkward introduction—in which she is caught, quite literally, trying to climb up on a garden wall to get a glimpse of him—George is still persistent about spending time with her.
"I realize you have no reason to like me," George tells Charlotte. "But if you will give me one evening of your time, it might make you hate me a little bit less."
Charlotte agrees, and George uses it as an opportunity to show off his massively large telescope. Classic King move.
However, things don't stay starry for long.
"Be careful, you're the first of your kind," Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) reminds Charlotte. "You must secure your position."
As pressure mounts, Charlotte and George's relationship begins to unravel.
"I need to know what is going on at Buckingham House," Princess Augusta screams at Charlotte. "Your marriage cannot go wrong!"
Ugh, mothers-in-law.
When Charlotte questions George about his behavior, he responds curtly, "I don't want to fight with you."
That doesn't sit well with the Queen.
"I want to fight with you," Charlotte challenges him. "Fight with me! Fight for me!"
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—which also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell reprising their Bridgerton roles as older Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively—premieres May 4 on Netflix.