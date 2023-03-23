Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Trailer Reveals the Most High-Stakes Love Story Yet

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

It's time for a royal awakening.

In the March 23 trailer for Netflix's Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Charlotte (India Amarteifio) is confused about why she, of all people, has been chosen to ascend to the throne.

"There is reason they wanted me," she asks her brother Adolphus (Tunji Kasim). "Why me?"

Adolphus attempts to be realistic about the situation, telling his sister, "Charlotte, there are worse fates than marrying the King of England."

We wouldn't be so sure, Adolphus.

"It is time we were united as a society," Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) tells her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. "You will make babies. As many babies as possible for my son."

She's not wasting any time.

After Charlotte and King George (Corey Mylchreest) have a very awkward introduction—in which she is caught, quite literally, trying to climb up on a garden wall to get a glimpse of him—George is still persistent about spending time with her.

"I realize you have no reason to like me," George tells Charlotte. "But if you will give me one evening of your time, it might make you hate me a little bit less."