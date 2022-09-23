Bridgerton Prequel Series' First Look Pic Proves the New Queen Charlotte Is a Diamond

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

On Sept. 23, Netflix unveiled the first look at India Amarteifio as the titular Queen Charlotte in the upcoming limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

In the picture, Charlotte is seen wearing an ornate crown, massive jewelry and a gorgeous robe on top of a white, intricate gown.

It's a look fit for a queen.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is "centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to the streamer, and tells the tale of "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

In addition to Amarteifio, the series features a trio of Bridgerton familiar faces reprising their roles: Golda Rosheuvel, as older Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.