The Masked Singer: A WWE Star and a Beloved Actress Are Revealed

Watch : Germaphobe Howie Mandel Talks Wearing Masked Singer Lobster Costume

Country Night on The Masked Singer forced two celebs to two-step out of the competition.

The Fairy—who emerged victorious on the March 15 episode—opened the March 22 episode with a performance of Bonnie Raitt's version of "Angel From Montgomery." After she was finished, Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Bill Engvall emerged with another clue: a blackjack hand of 21.

Up next, the short and spry Axolotl made her Masked Singer debut with a rendition of LeAnn Rimes' "Can't Fight The Moonlight." Her clue package included pom poms, a raw steak and an engagement ring with a musical note on it. Following the performance, Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods unveiled one final clue to Axolotl's identity: the number 2.3 million.

"That's how many people watch me when I work," Axolotl hinted, "and that's just on Monday."

Finally, Macaw took to the Masked Singer stage for a performance of Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying." His clue package featured quesadillas, a jar of salsa, dolphins and the knowledge that Macaw has a history of panic attacks.