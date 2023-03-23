The Masked Singer: A WWE Star and a Beloved Actress Are Revealed

Country Night on The Masked Singer forced two celebs to two-step out of the competition.
The Fairy—who emerged victorious on the March 15 episode—opened the March 22 episode with a performance of Bonnie Raitt's version of "Angel From Montgomery." After she was finished, Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Bill Engvall emerged with another clue: a blackjack hand of 21.
Up next, the short and spry Axolotl made her Masked Singer debut with a rendition of LeAnn Rimes' "Can't Fight The Moonlight." Her clue package included pom poms, a raw steak and an engagement ring with a musical note on it. Following the performance, Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods unveiled one final clue to Axolotl's identity: the number 2.3 million.
"That's how many people watch me when I work," Axolotl hinted, "and that's just on Monday."
Finally, Macaw took to the Masked Singer stage for a performance of Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying." His clue package featured quesadillas, a jar of salsa, dolphins and the knowledge that Macaw has a history of panic attacks.
After Macaw's performance, country music singer Deana Carter revealed the last clue for the brightly-colored bird: a silver medal.
Once the initial fan and panelist vote was tabulated, Axolotl was sent home and unmasked as WWE superstar—and Ryan Cabrera's wife—Alexa Bliss.
With little miss Axolotl eliminated, Fairy and Macaw were left to duke it out in the Battle Royale set to Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much."
After the final vote was in, Fairy was eliminated and revealed to be Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and Meet the Peetes star Holly Robinson Peete.
Find out if Macaw can keep flying when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
