The Masked Singer: A WWE Star and a Beloved Actress Are Revealed

On the March 22 episode of The Masked Singer, Axolotl and The Fairy were revealed as a WWE superstar and a legendary actress and reality star, respectively.

Country Night on The Masked Singer forced two celebs to two-step out of the competition. 

The Fairy—who emerged victorious on the March 15 episode—opened the March 22 episode with a performance of Bonnie Raitt's version of "Angel From Montgomery." After she was finished, Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Bill Engvall emerged with another clue: a blackjack hand of 21.

Up next, the short and spry Axolotl made her Masked Singer debut with a rendition of LeAnn Rimes' "Can't Fight The Moonlight." Her clue package included pom poms, a raw steak and an engagement ring with a musical note on it. Following the performance, Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods unveiled one final clue to Axolotl's identity: the number 2.3 million.

"That's how many people watch me when I work," Axolotl hinted, "and that's just on Monday."

Finally, Macaw took to the Masked Singer stage for a performance of Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying." His clue package featured quesadillas, a jar of salsa, dolphins and the knowledge that Macaw has a history of panic attacks.

After Macaw's performance, country music singer Deana Carter revealed the last clue for the brightly-colored bird: a silver medal.

Once the initial fan and panelist vote was tabulated, Axolotl was sent home and unmasked as WWE superstar—and Ryan Cabrera's wife—Alexa Bliss.

With little miss Axolotl eliminated, Fairy and Macaw were left to duke it out in the Battle Royale set to Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much."

After the final vote was in, Fairy was eliminated and revealed to be Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and Meet the Peetes star Holly Robinson Peete.

Find out if Macaw can keep flying when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For the latest on all of this season's contestants, keep scrolling.

Gnome/Dick Van Dyke

Gnome performed Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling" on the Feb. 15 episode, but was sadly the first celeb unmasked. He was revealed to be 97-year-old icon Dick Van Dyke.

Mustang/Sara Evans

On the Feb. 15 episode, Mustang belted out Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" after a clue package that included a soap bucket, barbells, a reference to Elvis and the fact that the celeb has "almost died more times than I can count."

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Mustang was unmasked as country singer Sara Evans.

Rock Lobster/Howie Mandel

Rock Lobster debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a performance of ABBA's "SOS." His clues included a plushy monster toy, a gavel and the knowledge that he had a history in movies and TV.

After the initial studio audience vote, Rock Lobster was unmasked as Howie Mandel.

Night Owl/Debbie Gibson

Night Owl debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." Her clue package included an hourglass, Long Island iced teas, a snake and the claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Nicole Scherzinger.

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Night Owl was unmasked as pop star Debbie Gibson.

Polar Bear/Grandmaster Flash

On the March 1 episode, Polar Bear made his debut with a performance of Blondie's "Rapture." His clue package included flowers, a scratch-off lottery ticket, a punching bag and a reference to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Polar Bear was unmasked as hip-hop pioneer and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame member Grandmaster Flash.

Wolf/Michael Bolton

After a March 8 performance of The Doors' "Break on Through" and a clue package including a saxophone, a clock, a ship and references to Andy Garcia, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Andy Samberg, Wolf was unmasked as "When A Man Loves a Woman" singer Michael Bolton.

Squirrel/Malin Akerman

Squirrel made her first appearance on the March 8 episode, performing a rendition of "Try" by Pink. Her clue package included meatballs, a gorilla, a castle and the knowledge that she once made out with Tom Cruise.

On the March 15 episode, a wedding dress was unveiled as a new clue before a performance of "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers.

After the first round of voting, Squirrel was unmasked as 27 Dresses and Billions star Malin Akerman.

Jackalope/Lele Pons

Jackalope made her debut on the March 15 episode with a performance of "Whenever, Wherever" by Shakira. Her clue package included references to social media, a necklace with the letter "G" and the Ghostface mask from Scream.

After falling to The Fairy in the Battle Royale, Jackalope was unmasked as YouTube star, actress and singer Lele Pons.

Axolotl/Alexa Bliss

Axolotl debuted on the March 22 episode with a performance of LeAnn Rimes' "Can't Fight the Moonlight. Her clue package included pom poms, a raw steak, a ring bell and an engagement ring with a musical note on it. 

She was revealed to be WWE superstar Alexa Bliss.

Fairy/Holly Robinson Peete

The Fairy made her debut on the March 15 episode with a rendition of "You're No Good" by Linda Ronstadt. Her clue package featured a black panther, a basketball, a rubber duck, a police badge and references to "friends" Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez.

On the March 22 episode, Fairy sang Bonnie Raitt's "Angel From Montgomery" and unveiled a new clue: a blackjack hand of 21.

After falling to Macaw in the Battle Royale, Fairy was unmasked as Holly Robinson Peete.

California Roll

The five-person California Roll made their debut on the March 1 episode with a performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi."

Their clue package included sunglasses, a tiger, ice cream cones and references to Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

After defeating Medusa in the Battle Royale, California Roll advanced to the quarterfinals.

Medusa

Medusa sang Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" on the Feb. 15 premiere episode after a clue package that included a picture of Buckingham Palace, a reference to the Super Bowl and the fact that Medusa has "been here before."

She defeated Mustang in the Battle Royale set to "Diamonds" by Rihanna.

On the Feb. 22 episode, Medusa sang ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and unveiled a new clue revealing a connection to Coldplay's Chris Martin. Plus, a bonus clue was brought to the stage after her performance courtesy of Bachelor star Nick Viall: a plane ticket to Tokyo from 1996.

During the March 1 episode, Medusa performed Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." Her new clues were a Scottish Terrier and a glittery bridge.

Despite falling to California Roll in the Battle Royale, the judges rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to save Medusa and send her to the quarterfinals.

Gargoyle

Debuting on the March 8 episode, Gargoyle performed Charlie Puth's "One Call Away" with a clue package featuring a jukebox, an "I Love LA" sticker, a video game controller, hot sauce and a credit card. 

Though he was knocked out of the Battle Royale by Squirrel, Gargoyle lived to see a day after the panel rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell. 

Macaw

Macaw debuted on the March 22 episode with a performance of "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw. His clue package included quesadillas, a jar of salsa, dolphins and the knowledge that Macaw has a history of panic attacks.

