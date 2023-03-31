Why Model Emira D'Spain Decided to Document Her Gender Confirming Surgery

Watch : Transgender Model Emira D'Spain Talks Working With Victoria's Secret

Tiktoker Emira D'Spain has spent a lot of time considering what it means to be successful.

Since high school, "my answer is always: Success is having done something that no one else can ever take away from you, whether it's a title or a family, whatever that looks like for you," the beauty influencer shared when asked to define the term. "It's forever cemented in your timeline of your life."

And, yes, she has a few.

There's the 1.2 million TikTok followers she's amassed thanks to her candid AF, expletive-filled get ready with me videos and the distinctive XOXOEmira brand she's created dedicated to helping her affectionally named "C--ty Barbies" find their glauuuuuuur (that would be glow to the uninitiated) with the help of her go-to products. And, of course, there's the bucket list item she checked off in February 2022 when she became the first Black transgender model for Victoria's Secret.