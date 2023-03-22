Pat Sajak Celebrates Wheel of Fortune Perfect Game By Putting Winner in an Armlock

You can't spell 'Wrestling' without R, S, T, L, N, E.
Nobody knows that better than Pat Sajak, because he just pulled off an impressive move against the winner of Wheel of Fortune's March 21 episode.
After wrestler and teacher Fred Fletcher-Jackson squashed his competition for a $75,800 grand prize—including winning the bonus round—the longtime Wheel host celebrated the contestant's perfect game by putting him in a hammerlock.
"He got me, genuinely," Fred said in his official post-game interview with Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak. "I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him and I wasn't going anywhere."
And it turns out, winning America's Game has been on Fred's to-do list for his entire life.
"My mom says that my first words ever were, 'Buy a vowel.' True story," he revealed. "Wheel was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life and it's happening."
Fred added, "Dreams can come true, because mine just did."
The viral moment comes several months after Pat, who has starred on the game show alongside Vanna White since the early 1980s, suggested that he will have to tap out from his hosting duties eventually.
"Years go by fast," the 76-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in September. "We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near."
However, he also noted, "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."
You can play along with Wheel of Fortune weeknights in syndication.