Pat Sajak Celebrates Wheel of Fortune Perfect Game By Putting Winner in an Armlock

You can't spell 'Wrestling' without R, S, T, L, N, E.

Nobody knows that better than Pat Sajak, because he just pulled off an impressive move against the winner of Wheel of Fortune's March 21 episode.

After wrestler and teacher Fred Fletcher-Jackson squashed his competition for a $75,800 grand prize—including winning the bonus round—the longtime Wheel host celebrated the contestant's perfect game by putting him in a hammerlock.

"He got me, genuinely," Fred said in his official post-game interview with Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak. "I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him and I wasn't going anywhere."

And it turns out, winning America's Game has been on Fred's to-do list for his entire life.