Pat Sajak Hints He May be Ready to Exit Wheel of Fortune

Is Pat Sajak ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune and Vanna White? Read his eyebrow-raising comments below.

Is Pat Sajak ready for one last spin on Wheel of Fortune?

The beloved game show host hinted that he may be ready to exit the long-running show, which debuted in 1975. While Pat told Entertainment Tonight that Wheel of Fortune "will not die," he teased that he "may go before the show."

Pat, who has hosted Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, indicated that he does see a departure in his future. "Years go by fast," he continued. "We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near."

How near? Only time will tell.

He added, "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

It's hard to imagine Wheel of Fortune without Pat, who has become a longstanding staple of the series. And it's clear that he takes his job seriously.

In March, Pat defended Wheel of Fortune contestants after they were ridiculed online for not solving a seemingly easy word puzzle. Not only did Pat urge fans to "have a little heart," he also defended that "these are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can't begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch."

 

He continued, "I have fun with players and I tease them occasionally, but when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off."

Leave it to Pat to have the right answer.

For more of Pat, be sure to catch him and longtime hostess Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which premieres Sept. 25.

