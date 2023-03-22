Jennifer Aniston Says BFF Adam Sandler Calls Her Out Over Dating Choices

Watch : Adam Sandler Claims Jennifer Aniston Snores!

The one where Adam Sandler told Jennifer Aniston how he really feels about her dating life.

The Big Daddy actor, 56, and the Friends alum, 54, go way back—more than 30 years, in fact. So, it wouldn't come as a surprise that the longtime pals would give each other advice now and then.

"If I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?'" Jennifer told Jimmy Fallon on the March 21 episode of The Tonight Show. "Usually based on someone I'm dating."

Of course, the actress—who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux—gives her Murder Mystery co-star suggestions on different areas of his life too.

"I very much love to take care of him," she said of Adam. "He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself."

Jennifer paused to send a virtual message to her friend. "I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this," she added. "And I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer, and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he's exhausted. I'm like the mobile pharmacy. I'm the set medic."