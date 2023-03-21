Paging Devil Wears Prada Fans: Anne Hathaway’s Next Movie Takes Her Back into the Fashion World

Watch : Anne Hathaway Turns Heads In Dominatrix-Style Dress

Anne Hathaway in a fashion movie? Groundbreaking.

The Princess Diaries star is set to join upcoming film Mother Mary, where she'll act alongside I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, according to a March 21 press release. The movie will be directed by David Lowery, the filmmaker behind The Green Knight and Disney+'s Peter Pan & Wendy.

Mother Mary will have Hathaway, once again, navigating the high fashion world after she starred in 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada and the 2018 Met Gala-set movie Ocean's 8. However, this time around she'll approach it from a different point of view—playing a pop star.

According to the press release, Mother Mary "will be an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel)."

The movie's songs will be written and produced by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff—a frequent collaborator for Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey. And if fans are wondering whether Hathaway will perform the tracks herself, it's confirmed that she will indeed "sing in the film."