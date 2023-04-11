15 Comfortable & Stylish Spring Wedding Guest Heels for Under $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Wedding season is upon us, which means we're shopping in the name of love. We already provided you with the perfect, budget-friendly guide to spring wedding guest dresses, and now we're following up with the cutest, comfiest heels to complete your outfit.
When shopping for the perfect wedding shoes, there's a lot to consider. You want to look stylish, but you need to be comfortable so that you can dance the night away. So, we hunted for trendy and comfy heels that will have you feeling and looking stunning. No blisters are invited to this party!
From strappy sandals to perfect platforms, we rounded up the very best wedding guest heels that you can get for $50 and under. Shop them all below and step onto the dance floor in comfort and style.
Women's Blakely Rhinestone Mule Heels - A New Day™ Light Beige
These rhinestone mule heels have just the right amount of sparkle. They're cute, versatile and so eye-catching. The best part? The look is only $30 at Target!
Harper Light Blue Suede Ankle Strap Heels
These ankle strap heels have the perfect amount of height that will let you dance the night away.
One reviewer gushes, "I wore these for the first time to an 8 hour event. I was very nervous that they would hurt my feet or cause blisters but they didn't! My feet didn't hurt until the very end of the night, which is probably more so due to me being on my feet all night! I do not normally wear heels, and these were perfect!"
Naturalizer Women's Rizzo Sandal
These strappy Naturalizer heels come in this eye-catching bronze shade or black, and you really can't go wrong with either. The heel isn't too high, and the soles are cushioned for extra comfort.
One reviewer shares, "Been struggling to find cute heels that are actually wide enough, and these are! Super comfy, cute, fit my flat feet perfect. Actually, just ordered another pair from this brand!"
Women's Audra Mule Heels - A New Day™ Cream
These pearl-embellished heeled sandals are a stunning pair of heels that you'll get a ton of compliments on. While they might look expensive, they're available for just $40 from Target.
Aerosoles Women's Entree Heeled Sandal
Slip into these cute, comfy and versatile heeled Aerosoles sandals that are currently on sale for just $45. The simple look will look perfect with any wedding guest outfit, whether you're wearing a jumpsuit or a dress.
Arromic Women's Heeled Sandal
These heeled sandals come in black, white, clear and nude, all on sale for $40. Reviewers love the simple, affordable look because they "are so easy to walk in."
Dorothea Rose Gold Knotted High Heel Sandals
Glitter in gold in these knotted high heel sandals from Lulus. The chic, playful look is only $35, and it comes in so many different glimmering shades to choose from.
Women's Joyce Wedge Heels - A New Day™
Wedges are the perfect look to shop if you want comfy heels for a spring wedding. These cute braided wedge heels from Target are only $40, and they come in white, black and tan.
DV Dolce Vita Myla
These strappy Dolce Vita sandals have the perfect heel height, and come in a ton of cute colors to choose from. We love this embellished look, especially for a wedding.
Lnsshee Women's Closed Pointed Toe Pumps
Slip into these elegant crystal embellished point-toe mules for a stunning wedding guest look. We love this standout electric blue pair, but you can't go wrong with any of the colors.
Paily Heels
These braided heels from Dolce Vita are seriously some of the comfiest out there. This light gold metallic pair is also currently on sale for just $50 instead of the usual $125 price.
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
These Marc Fisher sandals are comfy, cute and on sale for an unbeatable price in so many different colors. This gold pair is on sale for just $35, and reviewers say they're super comfortable so that you can dance the night away in them.
Viki Black Suede Pointed-Toe Ankle Strap Pumps
You can't go wrong with a pair of plain black pumps for any occasion, especially a wedding. It goes with everything and looks super classy. This pointed-toe pair from Lulus is on sale for just $39.
Susanny Rhinstone Slingback Kitten Heels
You'll feel like a princess in these embellished kitten heels. The low heel makes them easy to walk in, while the bold crystal detailing gives the look an eye-catching component. You won't regret getting these!
Nude Blush Ryanne Platform Heel
These nude platform heels are so comfortable and versatile. They have plush padding for extra comfort, while that extra height and strappy design will have you feeling like the main character.
While you're shopping for your wedding guest outfit, check out the best strapless and backless bras to rock on the big day.