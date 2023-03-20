Why Tamar Braxton Isn't Sure Braxton Family Values Could Return After Sister Traci's Death

Watch : Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

The Braxtons' values may not have changed, but their family unfortunately has.

One year after Traci Braxton passed away following a battle with esophageal cancer, her siblings including Tamar Braxton continue to mourn her loss. In fact, her death may have an influence on whether the family's reality show Braxton Family Values ever returns.

"I don't know," Tamar told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live March 19. "Since Traci passed away, I think it would feel weird or empty."

At the same time, the reality star realizes viewers have built such a strong connection with the cast—including sisters Towanda, Trina and Toni Braxton and their mother Evelyn Braxton—over seven seasons.

"I think, on the other hand, fans want to see who we are as sisters and things like that as a family," Tamar continued. "Never say never."

Towanda previously confirmed on her YouTube channel in February 2022 that the show had been cancelled by WE tv. Traci passed away one month later.