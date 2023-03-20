Why Tamar Braxton Isn't Sure Braxton Family Values Could Return After Sister Traci's Death

The Braxtons' values may not have changed, but their family unfortunately has.
One year after Traci Braxton passed away following a battle with esophageal cancer, her siblings including Tamar Braxton continue to mourn her loss. In fact, her death may have an influence on whether the family's reality show Braxton Family Values ever returns.
"I don't know," Tamar told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live March 19. "Since Traci passed away, I think it would feel weird or empty."
At the same time, the reality star realizes viewers have built such a strong connection with the cast—including sisters Towanda, Trina and Toni Braxton and their mother Evelyn Braxton—over seven seasons.
"I think, on the other hand, fans want to see who we are as sisters and things like that as a family," Tamar continued. "Never say never."
Towanda previously confirmed on her YouTube channel in February 2022 that the show had been cancelled by WE tv. Traci passed away one month later.
Since her death, Tamar and her sisters have tried to celebrate Traci's life by sharing some of their favorite memories on social media. But when marking her sister's birthday in April 2022, Tamar shared the wide variety of emotions she was feeling.
"Someone lied and said, 'It gets easier.' It doesn't," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "You just continue to live without. On your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and Optimistic and said it wasn't going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would. #happyheavenlybirthday our sisterly bond is unbreakable. #foreverthebraxtongirls we love you #TrayDay."
If the show were to come back, Tamar previously said how grateful she was to showcase a positive image of a Black family on reality television.
And as the Braxton family moves forward, Tamar wonders if it's possible to turn her pain into purpose.
"I'm proud of my sisters for being so transparent and vulnerable," Tamar told Kirk Franklin on his Good Words podcast in September 2022. "It was important, and it still is important. There's still a lot of lessons, especially now. We've never been in a situation where we had death so close to us. This is our first experience. And it's been very peculiar, especially as sisters. We kind of really don't know how to pick up the pieces. We're still trying to figure that out everyday."
