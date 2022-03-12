Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

Traci Braxton, the younger sister of singer Toni Braxton and a star of Braxton Family Values, has died at the age of 50 after a year long battle with cancer.
Both Toni and Traci's son, Kevin Surratt Jr., confirmed the news on Saturday, March 12.
"When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was ‘I'm going to fight and beat this,'" Kevin wrote alongside an emotional image of him embracing his mom. "She fought to the end and today she's at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma. I'm going to miss you."
Toni shared a black-and-white photo of the Braxton siblings and a heartfelt message from her family.
"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," the post read. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."
The message continued, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family."
In a statement, Traci's husband Kevin Surratt said, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."
Tomasina Perkins-Washington, Traci's publicist and friend, told NBC News that Traci had sent the last uear of her life in hospice and that her "sisters, mom and friends were by her side when she passed."
Traci had appeared alongside her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their mother Evelyn, a.k.a. Ms. E., on We TV reality show Braxton Family Values since 2011. Just last month, Towanda confirmed on her YouTube channel that the show had been cancelled after seven season.
Traci's other TV credits include the third season of Marriage Boot Camp, which she appeared on with her husband and guest spots on The Real, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Celebrity Family Feud. She has also acted in films such as Sinners Wanted, All In and The Christmas Lottery.
Before her passing, the "Lifeline" singer had hosted her own radio show on BLIS.FM called The Traci Braxton Show since 2013 and released two R&B albums, 2014's Crash & Burn and 2018's On Earth.