Indian Matchmaking Season 3 Has a Premiere Date and First Look Photos

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Love is in the air!

The third season of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking will hit the streamer April 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.

Season three will feature the return of Mumbai's premier matchmaker Sima Taparia "as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match," according to Netflix. "Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!"

In fact, the new season will find Sima testing out her matchmaking prowess in a brand new British location.

"Traveling the world to help single people find love is one of the best things about my job," Sima exclusively told E News, "and this season of Indian Matchmaking, I'm taking my talents to London!"

Additionally, Sima will help clients based in New Delhi and across the United States in places like Miami, North Carolina and New York on their search for companionship and, ultimately, marriage.