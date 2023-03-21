Indian Matchmaking Season 3 Has a Premiere Date and First Look Photos

Love is in the air!
The third season of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking will hit the streamer April 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.
Season three will feature the return of Mumbai's premier matchmaker Sima Taparia "as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match," according to Netflix. "Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!"
In fact, the new season will find Sima testing out her matchmaking prowess in a brand new British location.
"Traveling the world to help single people find love is one of the best things about my job," Sima exclusively told E News, "and this season of Indian Matchmaking, I'm taking my talents to London!"
Additionally, Sima will help clients based in New Delhi and across the United States in places like Miami, North Carolina and New York on their search for companionship and, ultimately, marriage.
Sima revealed that the third season wasn't easy—but it does end on a very optimistic note.
"Fans will see new clients—and new demands," she continued. "Season three has some of my most challenging clients to date, but also some special matches and maybe even a 'happily ever after' or two.'"
Indeed, E! News can reveal that the third season features at least one marriage proposal.
The eight-episode third season of Indian Matchmaking drops April 21 on Netflix.
