See How Alicia Silverstone Is Still Rollin' With Her Homie Stacey Dash in Recreated Clueless Scene

Watch : 'As If' We Could Ever Get Over This Clueless Reunion

We're totally buggin' over this Clueless reunion.

While at 90s Con March 19, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash—a.k.a. Cher and Dionne, respectively—recreated an iconic scene from the 1995 film.

"D, did you get your report card?" Alicia, 46, said into her cell phone as she walked down a hall. Stacey "Yeah, I'm toast. How'd you do?"

And you already know Alicia's response: "I totally choked. My father is going to go ballistic on me." Yep, that Mr. Hall is way harsh.

"He gave me a C, which drags down my entire average," Alicia explained as Stacey walked up beside her.

In a second video, Alicia showed a BTS moment from filming the clip, with her and Stacey giggling as they tried to nail their lines 28 years later.

"When someone asks you to make a TikTok with only a few minutes to spare and no rehearsal," she wrote. "#AsIf could remember my lines. I tried. Always great catching up with my onscreen BFF."