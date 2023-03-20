See How Alicia Silverstone Is Still Rollin' With Her Homie Stacey Dash in Recreated Clueless Scene

We're totally buggin' over this Clueless reunion.
While at 90s Con March 19, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash—a.k.a. Cher and Dionne, respectively—recreated an iconic scene from the 1995 film.
"D, did you get your report card?" Alicia, 46, said into her cell phone as she walked down a hall. Stacey "Yeah, I'm toast. How'd you do?"
And you already know Alicia's response: "I totally choked. My father is going to go ballistic on me." Yep, that Mr. Hall is way harsh.
"He gave me a C, which drags down my entire average," Alicia explained as Stacey walked up beside her.
In a second video, Alicia showed a BTS moment from filming the clip, with her and Stacey giggling as they tried to nail their lines 28 years later.
"When someone asks you to make a TikTok with only a few minutes to spare and no rehearsal," she wrote. "#AsIf could remember my lines. I tried. Always great catching up with my onscreen BFF."
As if that was all they treated fans to. Later, alongside Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer, the cast played a game of Suck and Blow, made infamous at that party where they rolled with the homies.
"It's been awhile since we've played this game…," Alicia wrote on TikTok, "because clearly we're #clueless."
As for the possibility of seeing the cast reunite... less sporadically? Well, after Alicia's 2023 Super Bowl commercial, where she teamed up with Rakuten to recreate a series of Clueless scenes, she would totally be up for a reprisal of the film.
"Wouldn't that be so fun?" The Kind Diet author exclusively told E! News in February 2023. "After doing this, I really felt like, 'Oh no, I don't get to keep going? Like it's just done? These two days?' So either Rakuten and I are going to have to make many more commercials or something is going to have to happen."
And along with Stacey, Elisa and Breckin, Alicia has also kept in touch with her onscreen dad Dan Hedaya and teacher Wallace Shawn.
So, what would our favorite well-meaning virgin who can't drive be up to in 2023?
Alicia shared she believes Cher would opt for sustainable fashion these days, noting, "She's super, super conscious and making sustainable choices. So she can take her joy and love of shopping, but be conscious and thoughtful about it. I really love that idea."