Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill Shares He’s In Treatment After Stage 3 Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Sam Neill is getting candid about his health.

The actor shared he was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2022 after noticing swollen glands during a press tour for his movie, Jurassic World Dominion.

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," he told The Guardian in an interview published March 17. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."

Although now cancer-free, Neill's journey had a few bumps. According to The Guardian, his first treatment did not work, leading him to turn to a chemotherapy drug which he will receive monthly for the rest of his life.

"I'm not off the hook as such," the 75-year-old noted, "but there's no cancer in my body."

After all that he's been through, Neill is walking away with a new outlook in life.