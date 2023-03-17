The Wire Star Lance Reddick Dead at 60

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved actor.
Lance Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire and in the John Wick film franchise, has died, his rep confirms to E! News. He was 60.
The actor passed away of natural causes in his Studio City, Calif. home on the morning of March 17.
Reddick's death comes just days before his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, hits theaters March 24, which he had been promoting. In addition to appearing as Continental Hotel concierge Charon in all four installments in Keanu Reeves' action franchise, he is also set to appear in the upcoming Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina.
Though Reddick was absent from the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in New York City on March 15, the actor—who often spoke about his love of dogs—posted a video of himself on Instagram with a bunch of barking canines in the background that same day, just two days prior to his death. Reddick sang, "And the beat goes on," while walking through a home with the dogs yapping.
A Baltimore native, Reddick rose to prominence as Cedric Daniels on all five seasons of HBO's Baltimore-based drama The Wire from 2002 to 2008. He followed that show up with FOX's Fringe, where he starred as Phillip Broyles on all five seasons.
He continued his lengthy TV career with starring roles on Prime Video's Bosch from 2014 to 2020 and as Albert Wesker on Netflix's Resident Evil series. Prior to his death, he had completed filming on Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, where he will play Zeus.
Over the course of his decades-long career, Reddick also appeared in movies like 2013's White House Down, 2019's Angel Has Fallen and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick, whom he married in 2011, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.