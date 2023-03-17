The Wire Star Lance Reddick Dead at 60

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved actor.

Lance Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire and in the John Wick film franchise, has died, his rep confirms to E! News. He was 60.

The actor passed away of natural causes in his Studio City, Calif. home on the morning of March 17.

Reddick's death comes just days before his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, hits theaters March 24, which he had been promoting. In addition to appearing as Continental Hotel concierge Charon in all four installments in Keanu Reeves' action franchise, he is also set to appear in the upcoming Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina.

Though Reddick was absent from the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in New York City on March 15, the actor—who often spoke about his love of dogs—posted a video of himself on Instagram with a bunch of barking canines in the background that same day, just two days prior to his death. Reddick sang, "And the beat goes on," while walking through a home with the dogs yapping.