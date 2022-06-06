The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood.

The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying.

"They said the world would end in 2036," a voiceover in the trailer announces. "But they were wrong. The world ended a long ago."

The series, which premieres July 14, will alternate between two time periods: 2022 in which Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his daughter Jade (Ella Balinska) move to New Raccoon City and then 2036, when Jade is exploring a post-apocalyptic London, a notion that was revealed in a teaser released in May.

The trailer finds the controversial Umbrella Corporation, the company led by Albert that produces daily-use goods as a cover for its production of biological weapons, attempting to rectify its image. "The old Umbrella made mistakes," a Corporation employee says in the trailer. "The things we're working on today, they're gonna change the world."