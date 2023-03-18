Peter Thomas Roth 75% Off Deals: Improve Your Skin With Top-Rated, Game-Changing Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Could you use some self-care? Doing an at-home beauty treatment and putting on a face mask might not actually take away your stress, but the relaxation and some cleared-out pores boost morale, right? If you want to try out some new beauty products, it's a great time to shop at Peter Thomas Roth with some discounts up to 75% off.
Unfortunately, this discount does not apply to every Peter Thomas Roth product. Thankfully, you can save a lot of money on some super-sized products. Sometimes, less is more, but not in this case. More is more. No one likes running out of their favorite skincare products. Buying these jumbo-sized products is a worthwhile investment for your skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size Un-Wrinkle Eye Concentrate
If you are concerned about signs of aging, dry skin, and loss of firmness, add this eye concentrate to your routine.
A shopper said, "I like this one. This is the first eye serum that works for me. It magically faded fine lines under my eye within three weeks. I repurchased for myself and my mom and aunts. Have to make them young too."
Another fan of the product shared, "I love the texture, the feel and especially the RESULTS!!! The eye's have spoken. Unfortunately, I can only purchase during PTR great sales events, very pricey, but truly prestigious."
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads- Super Size
These pads are said to exfoliate the skin to reveal a clear, youthful glow. The brand recommends that people with dry skin start out using them 1-2 times a week, eventually building up to 4-5 times, depending on your skin's tolerance. If your skin is on the oily side, start with daily use and see how your skin responds.
"I definitely love what it does for my skin. I have tried several different types of acids from other brands and this is by far the best. It leaves my skin feeling soft as butter and it doesn't irritate the skin on my neck which can be sensitive to skincare products. Make sure to follow instructions. Even a quick 60 second treatment is effective for me," a PTR shopper wrote.
Another claimed, "Plastic Surgeon couldn't believe my age!!" That same shopper revealed, "I am constantly getting compliments on my skin! When people find out how old I am they don't believe me!! I am 45, and people think early to mid-thirties at best... I'll take it for sure!!! Especially, considering the hyper pigmentation was so bad on my face at one point, I was embarrassed to go anywhere."
Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Anti-Aging Gel Mask- Super Size
Soothe and calm irritated skin with this mask, promote skin suppleness, and reduce the appearance of the signs of aging, according to the brand.
A customer said, "I had NO Idea just how much I would love this mask! I use it every other night for extra hydration- even in Houston! It is light and smells amazing!"
Another wrote, "I love Peter Thomas Roth products. My 73 year old face has improved so much. The rose stem cell is amazing. I put it on overnight. When I rinse it off in the morning I feel like I had a facial. It is so cool and feels amazing."
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum- Super Size
Plump the appearance of skin and hydrate while reducing the appearance of fine lines with this serum, according to the brand. In a 4-week study conducted by Peter Thomas Roth, 96% of participants said their skin felt more hydrated, looked youthful, and smoothed out fine lines.
"I have been using his serum for two years. It is the best Hyaluronic gel on the market. I have found the results to be amazing. Can't live without it," a Peter Thomas Roth shopper said.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask- Super Size
This mask evens out your skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines, per Peter Thomas Roth. It's great to exfoliate your skin once a week. Start your week/end your weekend with this on a Sunday night. Your skin will feel super smooth after this exfoliation.
A longtime fan of the product shared, "One of my very favorite for exfoliating. I've purchased this for years in all sizes including travel. Great value! I use it once a week during the winter months and twice during the Summer. I feel it working within 1 min and while my skin is combination it is also sensitive.
3 mins is enough time for a great enzymatic exfoliator . Radiance without a shine. Perfect for both men and women."
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size FIRMx Face and Neck Contouring Cream
Defy gravity with this luxurious anti-aging product that is designed to make your skin look contoured and youthful. Apply a generous amount to your face, neck, and chest in upward motions. You can use this twice a day.
A fan of the product raved, "Love this cream! My jawline was losing its definition and my neck was showing lines. I've been using this cream twice a day on my neck and face for several weeks and I can see a difference! My skin looks smoother. Thank you PTR!"
Another said, "Thank you for making firmx supersized. This cream is one of the few ones I find that does not irritate me but still does what it says."
Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Niacinamide Discoloration Treatment – Super Size
Apply this discoloration treatment twice a day. With continued use, you will see a difference. If you have sensitive skin, gradually work your way up to using it twice daily. This is great to target dark patches, post-acne marks, sun damage, and uneven skin tone.
A shopper reviewed, "One of my favorite products. Have used it for a couple years and my skin looks awesome. It has a nice creamy texture that feels good on the skin. I've used other types of discoloration products and have not liked them or found them effective. By the way I'm 59 and think my skin looks quite nice."
Another said, "I have sensitive skin but when I tried the product, I had no reaction at all."
