Oprah Winfrey Weighs In on If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

As King Charles III's coronation approaches, fans are wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance. Oprah Winfrey, who previously interviewed the couple, weighs in on the topic.

Watch: Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation?

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III's coronation? 

While the answer is still unclear, Oprah Winfrey recently shared her thoughts on the topic.

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think," the media mogul told BFF and host Gayle King on the March 14 episode of CBS Mornings. "That's what the bottom line it comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

However, Oprah—who conducted a bombshell interview with Harry and Meghan in 2021 about their decision to step back as working members of the royal family—noted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't sought her advice on the matter.

"They haven't asked for my opinion," she added. "No, they have not." 

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told the Associated Press the couple received "email correspondence" from the king's office about the May coronation. However, the spokesperson added, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The news organization noted Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harry—who shares son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 21 months, with Meghan—also addressed whether he'll attend the event during a January interview with ITV.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," the duke—who has spoken about where he stands with his father the king and brother Prince William—said. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it." 

