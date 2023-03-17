Oprah Winfrey Weighs In on If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

Watch : Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation?

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III's coronation?

While the answer is still unclear, Oprah Winfrey recently shared her thoughts on the topic.

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think," the media mogul told BFF and host Gayle King on the March 14 episode of CBS Mornings. "That's what the bottom line it comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

However, Oprah—who conducted a bombshell interview with Harry and Meghan in 2021 about their decision to step back as working members of the royal family—noted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't sought her advice on the matter.

"They haven't asked for my opinion," she added. "No, they have not."

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told the Associated Press the couple received "email correspondence" from the king's office about the May coronation. However, the spokesperson added, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."