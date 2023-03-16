Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's It Takes Two Co-Star Reveals Major Easter Egg You Totally Missed

Watch : Mary-Kate & Ashley's "It Takes Two": A Blast From Interviews Past

It takes two to tango, but only one to share secrets.

More than 25 years after Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen starred in It Takes Two, one of their co-stars is sharing new surprises about the movie.

According to Jane Sibbett, who played Clarice Kensington in the 1995 film, becoming the villain took much more than acting. Credit also has to go to hair and makeup.

"We started taking Clarice's wig and we started moving it back so that she gets scarier as you go," Jane explained on the March 7 episode of They Thought I Was You podcast. "It starts normal with bangs, but you'll see that it gets further and further so that forehead gets bigger and the angle gets shaper." (See the TikTok clip here.)

By the time her character is ready to marry Roger, played by Steve Guttenberg, Jane joked that she looked like a hawk.

"At the end, for the wedding scene, we use one shade too light," she told hosts Becca Roth and Lani Harms, recalling her glam for the scene. "I get whiter and it's scarier. You can change your look by doing the wrong colors."