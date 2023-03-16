Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's It Takes Two Co-Star Reveals Major Easter Egg You Totally Missed

In a new episode of They Thought I Was You podcast, It Takes Two star Jane Sibbett shared new details behind her transformation into Clarice Kensington.

It takes two to tango, but only one to share secrets.

More than 25 years after Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen starred in It Takes Two, one of their co-stars is sharing new surprises about the movie.

According to Jane Sibbett, who played Clarice Kensington in the 1995 film, becoming the villain took much more than acting. Credit also has to go to hair and makeup. 

"We started taking Clarice's wig and we started moving it back so that she gets scarier as you go," Jane explained on the March 7 episode of They Thought I Was You podcast. "It starts normal with bangs, but you'll see that it gets further and further so that forehead gets bigger and the angle gets shaper." (See the TikTok clip here.)

By the time her character is ready to marry Roger, played by Steve Guttenberg, Jane joked that she looked like a hawk.

"At the end, for the wedding scene, we use one shade too light," she told hosts Becca Roth and Lani Harms, recalling her glam for the scene. "I get whiter and it's scarier. You can change your look by doing the wrong colors."

33 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Perhaps the biggest twist is how Jane's nose played a role in filming. At the beginning of the movie, she said cameras would focus on the right side of her face. But as time passed, the camera would film from her left to emphasis the real-life bent on her nose—or what she describes as her "evil side."

Moviestore/Shutterstock

"My nose is really crooked," she explained. "It's been broken twice. The bottom of my nose is really crooked." In other words, angles matter!

It Takes Two tells the story of Amanda and Alyssa (played by Mary-Kate and Ashley, respectively) who meet at summer camp and discover they are nearly identical.

They develop a plan to switch identities to make sure Alyssa's dad (Steve) falls in love with Amanda's social worker Diane (Kirstie Alley) instead of Clarice. While we won't spoil the rest, one thing is certain: Steve loved working alongside the Olsen twins.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"They're such well-mannered kids and very talented and very smart," he told E! News in 1995. "They're just a delight."

To relive more Mary-Kate and Ashley movie classics, keep reading

Warner Bros.
THE WORST: NO. 14: Switching Goals

Released: 1999
Familiar Face: Michael Cera as a brat. On brand?

To quote one of their far superior films, Switching Goals was so "S&C." (Snooze and cruise.)

Warner Bros.
NO. 13: How the West Was Fun

Released: 1994
Familiar Face: Elizabeth Olsen, the twins' real-life-little sis-turned-Avenger, as a girl in a car. Yep.

But was it really THAT fun? Of all the Olsens' films, this one, set on a dude ranch, is the most forgettable. Sorry, you are not the cute one.

Dualstar Entertainment Group
NO. 12: Getting There

Released: 2002
Familiar Face: Billy Aaron Brown…'cause he was in Holiday in the Sun. Double-dipping!

Sweet 16 and licensed to drive...us to boredom.

Warner Bros.
NO. 11: When in Rome

Released: 2002
Familiar Face: Like, no one. 

Listen, we don't expect believability when we pop in an Olsen Twins' straight-to-VHS, but the CEO of a major company taking two of his (16-year-old!) interns on a vacation after they've been fired and then giving them free reign over the biggest event of the year? WE ARE OFFENDED, DUALSTAR. We, and Rome, deserved better.

Warner Bros.
NO. 10: New York Minute

Released: 2004
Familiar Face: Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. Schitt's Creek'Eugene Levy. Andy Richter. Darrell Hammond. Drew Pinsky. Jack Osbourne. Oh, and their Full House dad Bob Saget as himself. So much cringing. So little time. 

The Olsen Twins' final film together actually made it into theaters...and promptly crashed and burned. Like, harder than a plane crash on a Shonda Rhimes show. Still, there was something so charmingly ridiculous about the movie, but we're not sure if it was intentionally bad or, like, bad-bad. Whatever, we still paid to see it. And would do so again.

Dualstar Productions
NO. 9: The Challenge

Released: 2003
Familiar Face: Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi played the girls' teammate who almost blew the whole thing because he was too busy day-dreaming about his grandmother's meatballs. Classic. 

Mary-Kate and Ashley's final straight-to-DVD film definitely wasn't their best, but it gets bumped up a few spots thanks to its seriously epic final scene, which found many of their former on-screen love interests returning and fighting over them. While the boys argue, MK&A run down the beach. "You know, Ash, boys will come and go, but we'll always have each other," Mary-Kate says, while Ashley adds, "And that's not just in a movie." OMG, CURSES ON OUR PARENTS FOREVER FOR NOT GIVING US A TWIN SISTER. 

Warner Bros.
NO. 8: To Grandmother's House We Go

Released: 1992
Familiar Face: Rhea Perlman and Jerry Van Dyke as the girls' accidental kidnappers. They came for the mail truck, left with baby billionaires.

Such a solid movie to watch around Christmastime, but as far as holiday-themed Olsen outings, it just doesn't hold up to the next film on our list...

Warner Bros. Television
NO. 7: Double, Double Toil and Trouble

Released: 1993
Familiar Face: Cloris Leachman being cruelly rebuffed by the Academy for her stellar dual work as the witchy and bitchy aunt Agatha and sweet, sweet Aunt Sofia. Plus, Will & Grace's Eric McCormack as their dad. 

One of our favorite movies to watch around Halloween, this one was actually kind of messed up when you really think about it for longer than five seconds. They spend the entire movie with a grave-digger, a homeless man and a professional clown. #SquadGoals or To Catch a Predator's dream episode?

Warner Bros.
NO. 6: Winning London

Released: 2001
Familiar Face: Jesse Spencer, who later went on to star in House and Chicago Fire. But we bet he's probably approached more about his work as James, a freakin' British lord who wooed MK. 

This film is so important in the MK&A mythology because it was the first time they FRENCH-KISSED their love interests. Not Michelle Tanner, not yet fashion moguls, Winning London is the middle of the Olsen twins' long Hollywood journey. Plus, we're pretty sure Model UN memberships increased by at least 15 percent after this one. See? Important!

Dualstar Productions
NO. 5: Our Lips Are Sealed

Released: 2000
Familiar Face: Jason Clarke, who's since starred in Zero Dark Thirty, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and a million other prestige movies, was one of the girls' singular villain-turned-BFFs (who they put make-up on), and Willie Garson was their long-suffering witness protection liaison.

The twins are forced to head down under, learn how to surf and eat Vegemite* after witnessing a crime, placing them in witness protection. Does it make sense? Not at all. But hey, any excuse for a free trip to Australia!

* = it was totally Nutella. 

Warner Bros.
NO. 4: Billboard Dad

Released: 1998
Familiar Face: Tom Amandes as THE Billboard Dad, duh! Also, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario was type-cast as one of their BFFs because she was their BFF in real-life.

Much like the dad they pimp out to the single ladies of Venice, this movie was COOL TO THE MAX. And taught us that you can scramble eggs in a Ziploc bag.

Dualstar Productions
NO. 3: Passport to Paris

Released: 1999
Familiar Face: Gregory Peck's grandson Ethan Peck, who was Mary-Kate's first on-screen (and off-screen) kiss ever. NBD.

The girls' first international adventure also featured their first on-screen kisses. Such a major milestone in their filmography. Plus, baguettes and McDonald's French fries leading a revolution at the embassy!

Warner Bros.
NO. 2: It Takes Two

Released: 1995
Familiar Face: Oh, you know, just STEVE GUTTENBERG and KIRSTIE ALLEY as the best fictional parental figures ever. 
You can keep The Parent Trap, we'll take the Olsens' version of the whole twins-switch-places-to-play-matchmakers trope any day, thank you very much. It just gives us that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of feeling and was one of the sisters' rare films to get a theatrical release.

Also, the best part of this movie (food fight aside) is that there is ZERO explanation behind how the twins were separated at birth. And no one knew.

Dualstar Productions
THE BEST: NO 1.: Holiday in the Sun

Released: 2001
Familiar Faces: Megan Fox as the villainous Brianna Wallace, as in the Wallace Department store Wallaces. And Austin Nichols, he of One Tree Hill and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame, was MK's bug-obsessed stalker/love interest.

Best location: The Bahamas! Best boy: Jordan Landers 4eva! Best outfits: The swimsuits! The sundresses! Best plot: The girls spend the night in jail because of a guy who runs a Sea-Doo shack! Holiday in the Sun is the ultimate teen fantasy…and the ultimate MK&A movie.

