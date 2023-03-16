A Monk Movie With Tony Shalhoub Is Officially Happening: All the Details

Adrian Monk is back on the case.
Tony Shalhoub is officially reuniting with his Monk co-stars for the new movie Mr. Monk's Last Case, Peacock has announced. And the actor will be joined by several familiar faces as Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo are also set to reprise their characters from the beloved show.
Based on the Emmy-winning USA series, which starred Shalhoub as the titular brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, the upcoming film will follow Monk as he "returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding," according to the streamer.
Monk debuted on USA in 2002 and ran for eight seasons before the series finale in 2009. Shalhoub won three Emmys and one Golden Globe for his work on the series.
In 2020, more than a decade after Monk went off the air, several of the cast members— Shalhoub, Levine, Howard and Gary-Stanford—virtually reunited for a sketch as part of Peacock's The At-Home Variety Show. The clip, dubbed "Mr. Monk Shelters in Place," revealed how the characters showed were coping as they sheltered in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Monk's Last Case will be helmed by the series' original creative team, including creator, executive producer and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, executive producer/director Randy Zisk.
"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again," said Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a March 15 announcement. "The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we're overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."
