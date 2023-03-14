Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Will Make a Marvelous Pairing Co-Starring in This New Movie

Watch : Florence Pugh Rocks "Very Short" Shorts With Cape at Oscars

This news has our hearts going tick, tick... boom!

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh—who just recently presented together at the 2023 Oscars—will co-star in upcoming movie We Live In Time, E! News can confirm. The movie will be directed by John Crowley, who previously worked on 2015's Brooklyn starring Saoirse Ronan, according to Deadline.

No details about We Live In Time have been revealed, but Deadline reports that the movie is described as "a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story."

We Live In Time marks Florence and Andrew's first project together. The pair have previously starred in separate Marvel movies—Florence as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Andrew reprising his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It will be the latest project to keep Florence booked and busy, as the actress is currently featured in 2023 films A Good Person, Oppenheimer and Dune Part Two.

As for Andrew, the 39-year-old recently acted in Hulu miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2022 for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom!