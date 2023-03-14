Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Will Make a Marvelous Pairing Co-Starring in This New Movie

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield will co-star in upcoming movie We Live In Time, which is described as a heartfelt love story.

This news has our hearts going tick, tick... boom!

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh—who just recently presented together at the 2023 Oscars—will co-star in upcoming movie We Live In Time, E! News can confirm. The movie will be directed by John Crowley, who previously worked on 2015's Brooklyn starring Saoirse Ronan, according to Deadline.

No details about We Live In Time have been revealed, but Deadline reports that the movie is described as "a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story."

We Live In Time marks Florence and Andrew's first project together. The pair have previously starred in separate Marvel movies—Florence as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Andrew reprising his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It will be the latest project to keep Florence booked and busy, as the actress is currently featured in 2023 films A Good PersonOppenheimer and Dune Part Two.

As for Andrew, the 39-year-old recently acted in Hulu miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2022 for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom!

E! News has reached out to Florence and Andrew's reps for confirmation, as well as StudioCanal, but hasn't heard back.

Fans buzzed about the casting news on social media, especially after many users shared clips of the pair from the March 12 awards show, where they presented the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay awards. Afterward, fans clairvoyantly noted that they would look pretty good in a movie together—turns out, they weren't far off.

"ANDREW GARFIELD AND FLORENCE PUGH JUST LOOK SO GOOD TOGETHER DIRECTORS TAKE NOTE," one fan tweeted, while another user added, "cast andrew garfield and florence pugh in a romcom right this second."

Now, their dreams have come true.

