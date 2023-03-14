Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Kids’ Heartbreaking Reaction to Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Talks "Rough Couple of Years" After Split From Ex

Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid to share the reality of her divorce.

The "Because of You" singer recently reflected on her split from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children River, 8, and Remington, 6. Kelly noted that River and Remington sometimes tell her the heartbreaking truth of how they feel about their parents' divorce.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Kelly explained during the March 13 episode of The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast. "Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.'"

Explaining that "they're really honest about it," Kelly shared why she's glad they're candid: "I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me."