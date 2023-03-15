Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent’s Amazon Picks Include a $4 Must-Have With 20,600+ 5-Star Reviews

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is all about the affordable finds. The Bravolebrity said, "I want things that are friendly on our bank accounts, I want them to last forever, and I want to wear them 101 different ways."

"I have good things for your skin, lips, jewels, and clothing. I've got you covered on all fronts. Let's get it poppin," Lala told shoppers during an Amazon Live session.

One of Lala's go-to beauty products is this $4 lip gloss with 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lala's other must-buy items include denim joggers, aviator sunglasses, and a ribbed romper.

You can Give Them Lala with these Amazon recommendations from a VPR fan favorite.