Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent’s Amazon Picks Include a $4 Must-Have With 20,600+ 5-Star Reviews

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is all about the affordable finds. The Bravolebrity said, "I want things that are friendly on our bank accounts, I want them to last forever, and I want to wear them 101 different ways."
"I have good things for your skin, lips, jewels, and clothing. I've got you covered on all fronts. Let's get it poppin," Lala told shoppers during an Amazon Live session.
One of Lala's go-to beauty products is this $4 lip gloss with 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lala's other must-buy items include denim joggers, aviator sunglasses, and a ribbed romper.
You can Give Them Lala with these Amazon recommendations from a VPR fan favorite.
Lala Kent's Amazon Fashion Picks
Pink Queen Women's 2 Piece Crew Neck Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top Bodycon Slit Midi Skirt Outfit
"This is a two-piece tank and skirt set. If it's not in a set, I get nervous. I like to go in my closet and just have it be easy with the outfits already chosen for me. I stick to the sets. That's my comfort zone. The top is a ribbed material that's stretchy. How cute is the skirt with the slit on the side? You can wear it with a heel or throw it on with a little white sneaker. I love things that I can wear 100 different ways."
Lala's pick comes in nine colors.e
Fisoew Women's 2 Piece Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer and Solid Short Set
"This is a two-piece blazer and shorts set. It's so stinking cute. It's an amazing shade of blue. I look like I spent a thousand hours getting ready, but I obviously did not."
This outfit comes in 11 colors.
Soly Hux Women’s Printed Triangle Halter Bikini Bathing Suit With Cover Up
"Isn't this so cute? I really love the bottoms because I feel cute, but not overly exposed. There's a good amount of coverage. I like anything I can hike up to look like Pam Anderson. It comes with a cover-up in the exact same print. I love it."
This set comes in a ton of colors with sizes ranging from XS to 5X.
MakeMeChic Women's Crochet Cover Up
"This is a crochet cover-up. Oh my gosh, I love it. Isn't it fun? It has an open back. It's such a cute cover-up, you guys."
Lala's pick is available in 18 colorways.
Qinsen Womens One Shoulder Cutout Ruched Back High Cut Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
"This one-piece has a super cute and unique shoulder. It has a scrunched up bum, which makes you look like you've been squatting your entire life even if you haven't. It has padding. It is a very Baywatch cut. It's very flattering."
There are 14 colorways to choose from. Lala's recommendation has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soly Hux Women’s Printed Halter Bikini Bathing Suits With Cover Up
"This is so cute. I love that the bikini comes with the cover-up. You don't even have to think about it. I love this print, you guys."
There are 11 colors to choose from.
Dokotoo Women's Casual Distressed Denim Joggers
"These are amazing denim joggers. They are so cute. I just feel like they're cool. Wear them with an oversized shirt, a hoodie, or a tucked-in t-shirt. Throw this on with a black heel, a pump. Throw them on with your white sneakers. These are a must-have and I think you'll get a lot of use out of them."
Poetsky Women's Off Shoulder Tops
"I bought these based on the reviews. It's super cute. I love this color. It's very basic. I don't think you could have enough t-shirts. Get this in a lot of different colors."
There are 38 colors to choose from. This top has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker
"These are so cute. They're the perfect chunkiness and they're all white. The logo is super small. I think these are bomb. I think you need to throw them in the bag."
These sneakers have 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in many color combinations.
Floerns Women's Tie Front Long Sleeve Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top
"This is so cute, a crop top cardigan. I love things like this. It ties and I think it would be cute with a cami, your jean joggers, and your hoops."
There are 16 colors to choose from.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Loose Ripped Denim Pants
"These are very cool kid and I'm very into this fit right now. These are amazing to run around in, even if you're not a mom. I would wear them with a chunky sneaker."
There are 30 colorways to choose from.
Anrabess Women’s Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Asymmetric Tiered Beach Maxi Dress
"This is amazing. I got it to keep at Palm Springs. It's so cute."
Lala's pick comes in 25 colors.
Dokotoo Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
"This is a denim shirt. I got mine oversized. You can wear it as a shirt and keep it buttoned up for a very Rihanna moment. Or wear it open over a sundress.
You can get this in 24 colors. It has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
XBTCLXEBCO Sweatpants
"You had me at high-waisted. These are gonna be a must-have because they are so cozy, you guys."
These joggers come in 13 solid colors and prints.
SweatyRocks Women's Causal Drawstring Waist Yoga Active Workout Long Pant with Pocket
"These are a very light material, which I love. These are the perfect pants for me to wear on the beach. These are so cute. Wear them with your white Pumas."
These come in 16 colors and they have 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lala Kent's Amazon Beauty Picks
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores and Pigmentation
"This is a pink clay mask. It smells good. It comes with a little brush. This is going to help with all of the impurities. When you're feeling a little dull, this is gonna brighten you up and clear your pores out."
This clay mask has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FACETORY Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection - Hydrate, Radiance Boost, Soothe, Revitalize, Nourish, Purify Skin - For All Skin Types
"I need all of these facial masks. Guys, these are going to save me. I don't think you can never have too many face masks. You're gonna use them."
These masks have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss 6 Hour Lip Gloss in Blushing Belgraves
"This is a must-have year-round. This is a Rimmel gloss. It's a very cute, light pink. It's got some shimmer in it."
Lala uses this lip gloss in Blushing Belgraves. Amazon has this gloss in 26 colors. It has 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi (Deep Rose-Beige)
"This is a little bit of a deeper color. It's a good every day. It is a soft, matte lip cream. It goes on super creamy, but it gives you a matte finish."
Lala recommends the shade Abu Dhabi (Deep Rose-Beige) and there are 22 others to choose from. This liquid lipstick has 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lala Kent's Amazon Accessory Picks
JoycuFF Gold Necklace for Women
"This is a layered gold, necklace set. One is longer than the other, so you can layer them perfectly. I love these. They don't get tangled. I highly recommend these."
There are 22 styles to choose from.
17KM 6 Pairs Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Set
"Let's talk about these amazing hoop earrings. I'm obsessed. They're my Hailey Bieber earrings. They come in a giant pack. They're all gold. You get five pairs of earrings and they're all Hailey Bieber-style."
Kaliyadi Classic Aviator Sunglasses- Set of 3
"Must-haves, must-haves. You're messing up if you don't have aviators."
There are 30 colors to choose from. These shades have 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Feisedy Vintage Rimless Sunglasses
"These are vintage, rectangle sunglasses. I'm obsessed that these are back on-trend. These fit well under a hat. These are a must-have."
These come in 13 colors and they have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want to do more Lala-inspired Amazon shopping, she shared the beauty product she's been using since she was five along with other essentials.