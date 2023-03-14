The Bear Teaser Reveals When Season 2 Will Open for Business

Watch : The Bear Cast Teases Insane Season 2 Potential Plotlines

Are you ready for another helping?

Jeremy Allen White won over critics and viewers alike in season one of The Bear, and he's just about ready to re-open for business. That's because the new teaser out March 13 revealed a season two premiere date set for June.

In the clip, his character Carmy teases what's to come as the Chicago kitchen staff says goodbye to The Beef—the restaurant within the show—and hello to fine dining. He can be heard saying via voiceover, "Family style, two-tops, booths."

White's co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Ayo Edebiri can also be seen hard at work in the video, to varying degrees of success.

Additionally, a new sign on the restaurant door reads, "The Beef is closed. Thank you for your patronage."

That means Carmy's quest to upgrade from The Beef to The Bear thanks to all that cash hidden in the cans of tomatoes is clearly in full effect, as seen in the season one finale.