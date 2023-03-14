The Bear Teaser Reveals When Season 2 Will Open for Business

Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson and Ayo Edebiri return in The Bear season two, this June on Hulu.

By JD Knapp Mar 14, 2023 9:45 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: The Bear Cast Teases Insane Season 2 Potential Plotlines

Are you ready for another helping?

Jeremy Allen White won over critics and viewers alike in season one of The Bear, and he's just about ready to re-open for business. That's because the new teaser out March 13 revealed a season two premiere date set for June.

In the clip, his character Carmy teases what's to come as the Chicago kitchen staff says goodbye to The Beef—the restaurant within the show—and hello to fine dining. He can be heard saying via voiceover, "Family style, two-tops, booths."

White's co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Ayo Edebiri can also be seen hard at work in the video, to varying degrees of success.

Additionally, a new sign on the restaurant door reads, "The Beef is closed. Thank you for your patronage."

That means Carmy's quest to upgrade from The Beef to The Bear thanks to all that cash hidden in the cans of tomatoes is clearly in full effect, as seen in the season one finale.

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

"The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides," the show's synopsis notes. "As the young chef Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

Trending Stories

1

Nikki and Brie Bella Are Exiting WWE and Ditching Their Ring Names

2

Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Bader Shammas

3

Ashley Graham Addresses Awkward Oscars 2023 Interview With Hugh Grant

Series co-showrunner Christopher Storer recently hinted at what's on the menu for the FX on Hulu offering's second course, which he sees as a fresh start.

"It almost feels like season one was sort of, 'Let's catch up,' and season two is sort of like where the show properly begins, once we've met everyone and seen their backstory," he dished at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. "So, it's been cool to just expand the world and just learn more about them."

Sit down and enjoy a second round of The Bear, this June on Hulu.

CBS
Canceled: Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, which will debut in 2024, will be its last.

USA Network
Renewed: Barmageddon (USA Network)

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's booze-fueled celebrity game show, hosted by Nikki Bella, is returning for season two.

Warner Bros.
Renewed: The Tourist (HBO Max)

The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, has been renewed for a second season. 

ABC/Pamela Littky
Ending: The Goldbergs (ABC)

After losing main cast members George Segal and Jeff Garlin, the sitcom is officially coming to an end on May 3 after a decade of 1980s nostalgia.

Adrian S. Burrows/HBO Max
Canceled: South Side (Comedy Central)

Things have gone south for Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young's hilarious sitcom, as Comedy Central has canceled South Side after three seasons.

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Survivor (CBS)

Ahead of the season 44 premiere, CBS further renewed Survivor for seasons 45 and 46.

CBS Entertainment
Renewed: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Despite season 35 not even having a premiere date just yet, CBS is officially signing up for another lap of The Amazing Race next year.

CBS
Renewed: Tough as Nails (CBS)

Phil Keoghan's other show isn't punching out anytime soon. Tough as Nails has been renewed for a fifth season just in time for the season four finale.

Guy Levy/CBS
Renewed: Lingo (CBS)

RuPaul will return for even more linguistic gymnastics in Lingo season two.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The second coming of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has lived to see another day as CBS has ordered a third season. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Even without Mark Harmon, NCIS remains a flagship series for CBS. It will officially be returning for season 21. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Just like its predecessor NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i will also be returning next season for its third outing. 

Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The cast of Outer Banks revealed the show was renewed for season four at their Poguelandia event ahead of the season three premiere at Netflix.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Renewed: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne as the truth-seeking Charlie Cale, has been renewed for season two.

Julian Panetta/Netflix
Renewed: The Mole (Netflix)

Netflix's reboot of reality game show The Mole, hosted by Alex Wagner, has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Paris in Love (Peacock)

Season two will follow Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcoming their baby boy.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Renewed: That '90s Show (Netflix)

We're all alright, because That '90s Show will have a second season on Netflix.

James Minchin III/Paramount+
Renewed: 1923 (Paramount+)

1923 has lassoed up another season at Paramount+.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Renewed: Mayfair Witches (AMC+)

Mayfair Witches has cast a spell on viewers enough to get a second season.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Renewed: Night Court (NBC)

Court will remain in session!

Michael Courtney/CBS
Renewed: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd will have a second season at CBS.

PEACOCK
Renewed: The Traitors (Peacock)

Prepare to return to Scotland, as The Traitors has been renewed on Peacock.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady mops up another season! The Fox drama will have a third season.

epix
Canceled: Pennyworth (HBO Max)

A day after James Gunn revealed his vision for DC Studios, it was revealed that Pennyworth was canceled at HBO Max.

Prime Video
Renewed: Terminal List (Prime Video)

According to Deadline, Terminal List has been renewed for a second season. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also said to be in the works.

NBC
Ending: The Blacklist (NBC)

Season 10 of The Blacklist will be the drama's last, NBC confirmed Feb. 1.

Pari Dukovic/FX
Canceled: Kindred (FX on Hulu)

Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name, was canceled after one season. All eight episodes premiered on Dec. 13.

Warrick Page/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Gigolo (Showtime)

American Gigolo, the Jon Bernthal-starring adaptation of the 1980 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season by Showtime.

Showtime
Canceled: Let The Right One In (Showtime)

Let the Right One In, Showtime's adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie of the same, has been canceled after one season. 

Hulu
Canceled: Reboot (Hulu)

The ensemble comedy starring Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer was canceled by Hulu after one season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide
Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Nikki and Brie Bella Are Exiting WWE and Ditching Their Ring Names

2

Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Bader Shammas

3

Ashley Graham Addresses Awkward Oscars 2023 Interview With Hugh Grant

4

Andy Cohen Teases Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Episode

5

Why Angela Bassett's Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar Went Viral