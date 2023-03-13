Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Wears Clown Makeup For Their Oscars Party Date Night

Watch : Billie Eilish Raves Over Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford sported artistic clown makeup—complete with a red nose and blue tears—at the March 12 Oscars after-party, where he accompanied girlfriend Billie Eilish as the two matched in dark looks.

For the occasion, the "Bad Guy" singer donned an extravagant black Rick Owens gown complete with a tulle train that dramatically spread out around her. Meanwhile, Jesse paired his makeup with a black tuxedo, blue shoes, a red silky tie and white roses at the lapel.

The couple's after-party look lands among one of their most memorable twin attire. After all, who could forget their cozy designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala last November? It was there that they made their relationship red carpet official.

A few weeks later, Billie gushed about her romance with the "Sweater Weather" musician, telling Vanity Fair she couldn't believe she was dating him. The pair first sparked romance rumors in October 2022.