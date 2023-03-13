Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Wears Clown Makeup For Their Oscars Party Date Night

Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish twinned in black ensembles at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, with The Neighbourhood frontman's makeup look giving him a pop of color.

So you're a clown guy, might dazzle at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party type.

The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford sported artistic clown makeup—complete with a red nose and blue tears—at the March 12 Oscars after-party, where he accompanied girlfriend Billie Eilish as the two matched in dark looks.

For the occasion, the "Bad Guy" singer donned an extravagant black Rick Owens gown complete with a tulle train that dramatically spread out around her. Meanwhile, Jesse paired his makeup with a black tuxedo, blue shoes, a red silky tie and white roses at the lapel.

The couple's after-party look lands among one of their most memorable twin attire. After all, who could forget their cozy designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala last November? It was there that they made their relationship red carpet official.

A few weeks later, Billie gushed about her romance with the "Sweater Weather" musician, telling Vanity Fair she couldn't believe she was dating him. The pair first sparked romance rumors in October 2022.

Oscars 2023: Behind-the-Scenes Photos

"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she told the outlet. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f--king f--ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

She added, "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s--t."

Keep scrolling to see more stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Emma Chamberlain

In Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Annabelle Wallis

In Celia Kritharioti with Cartier jewelry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

In Jean-Louis Sabaji 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

In Stella McCartney

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Normani

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
Addison Rae
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Iris Apatow
ionel Hahn/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey

Olivia in Carolina Herrera; Christian in Tom Ford

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Lili Reinhart

In Galvan London

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Lana Condor

In Christopher John Rogers with Brilliant Earth jewelry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Natalia Bryant

In Gucci

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Barbara in Armani Privé; Dylan in Emporio Armani

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey

In Dolce & Gabbana with Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee jewelry

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Regé-Jean Page

In Giorgio Armani

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Laura Harrier

In Off-White 

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger

In Giorgio Armani

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Megan Thee Stallion

In Mônot

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Saweetie

In Etro

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Zooey Deschanel

In Christopher John Rogers

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Venus Williams
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Nicole Richie

In Saint Laurent

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Oscar de la Renta

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lily James
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Maggie Gyllanhaal
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Colman
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow

In Versace

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Julianne Hough
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld

In Rokh

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
