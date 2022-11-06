Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Bundle Up in Gucci While Making Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Billie Eilish Goes Instagram Official With BF Jesse Rutherford

Rise and shine....and walk the red carpet.

Just weeks after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford stepped out in matching designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

For their first red carpet appearance together, Billie and Jesse both rocked head-to-toe Gucci looks with "The Bad Guy" singer wearing a slinky crop top styled with a long skirt with a lace-trimmed slit, floor-length robe, platform slides, sheer gloves and an eye-mask on top of her head, that were all monogrammed in the luxury label's signature house print. As for The Neighbourhood frontman, he wore a silky loungewear set, including a button-up shirt and trousers in the same print, finished off with a pair of Gucci house slippers.

Completing their sleepy-time styles, the couple wrapped themselves up in an oversized Gucci blanket with the same pattern.