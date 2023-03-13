Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Spark Engagement Rumors at Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 After-Party

Watch : Oscars 2023: All the Hottest Celeb After Party Looks

And the award for most eye-catching jewelry at an Oscars event goes to....

Kate Bosworth sparked engagement rumors with Justin Long when she arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 after-party sporting a sparkling diamond ring.

The couple stepped out for the soirée in glamorous styles, with Justin wearing a sharp suit and Kate donning a Monique Lhuillier strapless gown—with the diamond ring placed on that finger.

Justin and Kate first sparked romance rumors nearly two years ago, when she gushed about the 44-year-old after they finished filming a movie together in Fayetteville, Ark.

"There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those," Kate wrote on Instagram in May 2021. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."

As he wrote in response, "I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."