Cheryl Burke Reveals Her Thoughts on Dating Again After Matthew Lawrence Split

Cheryl Burke is looking for a little more than a freestyle when it comes to her next romance.
Six months after finalizing her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, the Dancing With The Stars alum got candid about getting back into the dating game.
"Yes if the right guy comes along so be it but I am not searching," Cheryl exclusively told E! News on the 2023 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation red carpet March 12. "I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way."
But while she's not setting her preferences online, the dancer did reveal what she's looking for in a partner.
"As I've changed the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed," she explained. "It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again."
Meanwhile, Matthew, 43, has found love once more with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. The Boy Meets World alum and the TLC singer made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve. And Cheryl recently weighed on her ex's new romance.
"I'm not going to a concert," the self-professed TLC fan joked on the March 9 episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison. "But I will still sing along to the song ‘No Scrubs.'"
Since finalizing her divorce from Matthew in September, Cheryl, who told host Chris Harrison that she does "wish him well," has gone through even more life changes. This includes her retirement from DWTS after almost 17 years. And now she's learning to go with the new rhythm of her life.
"It's been a year of lots of change, lots of evolving and lots of healing," Cheryl recalled. "I take it one day at a time—like my sobriety—because that's all I can handle. When I think too far in the future or past it brings up so much anxiety, that I try and stay as present as possible."
As for the present moment, Cheryl was ready to put on her dancing shoes and celebrate the 2023 Oscars. (See all the stars arrive at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2023 Viewing Party.)
And her music of choice? "Anything Marc Anthony or Jennifer Lopez," she told E! News. "I was definitely that emoji flamingo dancer in my past life. It's about the rhyme and passion so anything latin."