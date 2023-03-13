Cheryl Burke Reveals Her Thoughts on Dating Again After Matthew Lawrence Split

Watch : Is Cheryl Burke Ready to Date Again? She Says…

Cheryl Burke is looking for a little more than a freestyle when it comes to her next romance.

Six months after finalizing her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, the Dancing With The Stars alum got candid about getting back into the dating game.

"Yes if the right guy comes along so be it but I am not searching," Cheryl exclusively told E! News on the 2023 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation red carpet March 12. "I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way."

But while she's not setting her preferences online, the dancer did reveal what she's looking for in a partner.

"As I've changed the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed," she explained. "It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again."

Meanwhile, Matthew, 43, has found love once more with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. The Boy Meets World alum and the TLC singer made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve. And Cheryl recently weighed on her ex's new romance.