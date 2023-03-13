Meryl Streep Takes Center Stage in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Teaser

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Cast Reveals DREAM Cameos!

Meryl Streep is in the building.

While the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building set the stage for its Broadway-centered third season—introducing its latest victim in Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy—the latest teaser finally shows his co-star Streep in action. The March 12 trailer sees the cast assemble for a table read of the Broadway play staged by Martin Short's Oliver.

"Oh my God, it's me!" Streep's new character shouts while reading her script, as a tip of the hat to her stunt casting. "I'm sorry, it's me. Isn't it?"

In the flashback clip, Steve Martin's Charles-Haden and Selena Gomez's Mabel can be seen assisting Oliver prior to the opening night murder. While not seen in the new trailer, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park—Broadway alums themselves—will also appear in the new season. Additionally, Andrea Martin will reprise her season two role.

"Is this really happening again?" Oliver asks following Ben's death, to which, Mabel responds, "Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?"

When it comes to this trio, that is certainly the truth.

And in another wink, this time at Ben's impending doom, Rudd concludes the teaser, exclaiming, "So excited!"