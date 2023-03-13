These Oscars 2023 Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Rihanna, Ke Huy Quan and More Deserve an Award

Watch : 2023 Oscars: MUST-SEE Moments

Until next year, Oscar!

The Oscars 2023 ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12. The big night had it all: radiant red carpet fashion, touching tributes, star-studded performances (including from Rihanna and Lady Gaga) and, of course, the awards!

Speaking of which, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the show, taking home seven Academy Awards. Not only did it receive the top Best Picture Prize, but filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were also honored for their directing and original screenplay. In addition, Paul Rogers was recognized for his film editing and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won Oscars for their acting in their lead and supporting roles, respectively.

Other winners included All Quiet on the Western Front—which received four Oscars, including for Best Cinematography and Best International Feature Film—and The Whale, with Brendan Fraser's lead actor Academy Award being among its two trophies (see the full list here).