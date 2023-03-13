Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

These Oscars 2023 Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Rihanna, Ke Huy Quan and More Deserve an Award

You don't have to roll the credits on the 2023 Oscars just yet. Relive the fun from the 95th Academy Awards with these behind-the-scenes pics of Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lady Gaga and more.

Until next year, Oscar!

The Oscars 2023 ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12. The big night had it all: radiant red carpet fashion, touching tributes, star-studded performances (including from Rihanna and Lady Gaga) and, of course, the awards!

Speaking of which, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the show, taking home seven Academy Awards. Not only did it receive the top Best Picture Prize, but filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were also honored for their directing and original screenplay. In addition, Paul Rogers was recognized for his film editing and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won Oscars for their acting in their lead and supporting roles, respectively.

Other winners included All Quiet on the Western Front—which received four Oscars, including for Best Cinematography and Best International Feature Film—and The Whale, with Brendan Fraser's lead actor Academy Award being among its two trophies (see the full list here).

While fans were able to catch most of the action on TV, there may have been a few candid moments viewers didn't get to see.

So before you say that's a wrap on this year's Oscars, check out these behind the-scenes moments.  

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna

RiRi—who performed her Oscar-nominated song "Life Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—and the "A$AP Forever" rapper were shining bright like a diamond at the 2023 Oscars, including in this photo where he sweetly cradled her baby bump.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Troy Kotsur, Ke Huy Quan & Ariana DeBose

This picture of the CODA star and the West Side Story actress, who both won Oscars last year, celebrating the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor's Academy Award deserves its own trophy.

ABC
Angela Bassett

Bow down to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, who was nominated for her supporting role of Queen Ramonda and dazzled in a purple Moschino gown.

ABC
Michelle Yeoh

After the Everything Everywhere All at Once star made history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar, she celebrated the major moment backstage. Jessica Chastain, who'd presented the honor with Halle Berry, smiled from ear to ear as Michelle got her trophy.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Keleigh Sperry & Miles Teller

This photo of the Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife will make fans' hearts soar.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

With Everything Everywhere All at Once taking home seven Oscars, directing duo the Daniels had a lot to celebrate.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sarah Polley

Sarah, meet Oscar! The filmmaker took home the golden statue in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Women Talking.  

A.M.P.A.S.
Danai Gurira & Elizabeth Banks

Talk about a super duo. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the Cocaine Bear director chatted backstage.

A.M.P.A.S.
Hugh Grant & Andie MacDowell

After his red carpet interview made headlines, the actor had a Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion with his former co-star.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga & Brendan Gleeson

This photo of the singer, who performed her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, and The Banshees of Inisherin actor, who was up for Best Supporting Actor, gets all the applause.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan & Austin Butler

*In our Best Elvis Presley voice* Well, thank you, thank you very much for this fun photo of The Banshees of Inisherin actor and the Elvis star.

ABC
Elizabeth Olsen & Pedro Pascal

In a galaxy far, far away (OK, more like Los Angeles), The Mandalorian actor and the WandaVision star presented an award together at the Oscars.

ABC
Rihanna

Rihanna can certainly take a bow after her incredible Oscars performance.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh

Don't worry darling! We wouldn't miss this great photo of the Spider-Man alum and the Midsommar star.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Salma Hayek & Antonio Banderas

The stars of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, shared a laugh backstage.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Melissa McCarthy & Ashley Graham

Who wouldn't want to get in on this star-studded selfie with the actress and the model?

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rihanna

Did you have love on the brain after seeing the Fenty mogul's Alaïa gown?

John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Stephanie Hsu & Florence Pugh

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and the Little Women alum dazzled in their Valentino gowns.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson

It's always a fun-filled adventure with these Jungle Cruise co-stars.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Olsen

Now this is what we call a marvel-ous photo.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling

The actress appeared to love her Vera Wang gown so much that she switched into another version of the dress later in the show.

Flo Ngala/Variety via Getty Images
Halle Bailey & Jamie Lee Curtis

The Little Mermaid star and the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, who won an Oscar for her supporting role, smiled for the camera.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe & Kate Hudson

No mystery here! The Glass Onion co-stars rocked the red carpet in their Vera Wang and Rodarte gowns.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Paul Mescal

Everybody say cheese! The Aftersun star, who was up for Best Lead Actor, snapped a selfie while walking the champagne carpet.

ABC
Cara Delevingne & Winnie Harlow

The supermodels stunned in their Elie Saab and Armani Privé gowns.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan & Jamie Lee Curtis

How excited were the Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars? Their expressions seemed to say it all.



