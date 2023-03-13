Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Hugh Grant Compares Himself to a Scrotum During Wild 2023 Oscars Reunion With Andie MacDowell

During the 2023 Oscars, Hugh Grant got the audience blushing when he compared himself to a scrotum. Get the full context of his surprise joke inside the Dolby Theatre March 12.

Presenting the wildest moment at the 2023 Oscars

When Hugh Grant took to the stage with Andie MacDowell at Hollywood's biggest award show of the year, movie fans were delighted to witness a Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion. 

But as the pair prepared to reveal the winner of Best Production Design March 12, things got a little racy. (To see a complete list of 2023 Oscars winners, click here.)

"We're actually here to do two things," Hugh shared with the star-studded Dolby Theatre audience. "The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I have never used one in my life."

While Hugh admitted his former co-star is "still stunning," he said he's "basically a scrotum." Oh! 

As the audience erupted in laughed, Andie tried to get back on track.  

