Hugh Grant Compares Himself to a Scrotum During Wild 2023 Oscars Reunion With Andie MacDowell

Presenting the wildest moment at the 2023 Oscars.
When Hugh Grant took to the stage with Andie MacDowell at Hollywood's biggest award show of the year, movie fans were delighted to witness a Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion.
But as the pair prepared to reveal the winner of Best Production Design March 12, things got a little racy. (To see a complete list of 2023 Oscars winners, click here.)
"We're actually here to do two things," Hugh shared with the star-studded Dolby Theatre audience. "The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I have never used one in my life."
While Hugh admitted his former co-star is "still stunning," he said he's "basically a scrotum." Oh!
As the audience erupted in laughed, Andie tried to get back on track.
"The second is to celebrate the role of the production designer in the making of a great movie," she continued while trying to keep a straight face. "These unsung geniuses, armed with world-building imaginations that sometimes exceed all budgets, create new environments from thin air."
Although All Quiet on the Western Front received the special trophy, most fans are still laughing—or scratching their heads—at Hugh's joke.
"Self-deprecating Hugh is the funniest Hugh," one Twitter user said. Another user added, "Hugh Grant just referred to his face as 'basically a scrotum' if you wanna know how things are going."
For the record, Andie looked fabulous at the award show as she wore a Saint Laurent dress with Pomellato jewelry. As for Hugh, he kept things classy with a classic suit and bow-tie. To see more red carpet looks, keep scrolling.