Oscars 2023: Malala Officially Calls a Truce Between Chris Pine and Harry Styles After #Spitgate

Malala Yousafzai weighing in on celebrity news? A peace of cake.

2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel asked the Nobel Peace Prize winner where she stood on one of the most important incidents of the past year during the March 12 ceremony at the Dolby Theater.

"Your work on human rights and education for children is an inspiration," Jimmy asked. "I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?"

Her response to Don't Worry Darling's #Spitgate? "I only talk about peace," to which the the host said, "You know what, that's why you're Malala and nobody else is. That's a great answer, Malala. The winner is Malala-land, everybody."

Another category Malala won in? Best dressed as she graced her first ever Oscars in a sequin-covered, hooded gown by Ralph Lauren Collection. As for the activist's best accessory: her husband Asser Malik, who she tied the knot with in November 2021.