Oscars 2023: Malala Officially Calls a Truce Between Chris Pine and Harry Styles After #Spitgate

At the 2023 Oscars, activist Malala Yousafzai responded to whether or not she thinks Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the Don't Worry Darling press tour.

Malala Yousafzai weighing in on celebrity news? A peace of cake.

2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel asked the Nobel Peace Prize winner where she stood on one of the most important incidents of the past year during the March 12 ceremony at the Dolby Theater.

"Your work on human rights and education for children is an inspiration," Jimmy asked. "I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?"

Her response to Don't Worry Darling's #Spitgate? "I only talk about peace," to which the the host said, "You know what, that's why you're Malala and nobody else is. That's a great answer, Malala. The winner is Malala-land, everybody."

Another category Malala won in? Best dressed as she graced her first ever Oscars in a sequin-covered, hooded gown by Ralph Lauren Collection. As for the activist's best accessory: her husband Asser Malik, who she tied the knot with in November 2021.

 

As for what exactly is #SpitGate? Well, six months ago, a video of Harry and Chris at the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling went viral after fans thought they saw the "Golden" singer spit on the Star Trek alum. However, Chris set the record straight earlier this month.

"Harry did not spit on me," Chris told Esquire for its March 2023 issue. "Harry's a very, very kind guy."

Turns out the Contractor star didn't even catch wind of the situation until his publicist brought it to his attention after he left Venice.

"I had no idea what happened," he confessed. "She showed me the thing, and it does look, indeed, like Harry's spitting on me. He didn't spit on me."

And don't worry darling, we've got you covered when it comes to the film's stars as both Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde stunned on Oscars night. Florence, who presented at the 95th Academy Awards, donned a draped, beige Valentino gown with black shorts and platform heels. 

Over at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars party at Los Angeles' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Olivia arrived in style wearing a black leather bra underneath an off-the shoulder gown by Gabriela Hears.

To see all the stars who graced the Oscars red carpet, keep reading…

 

 

